North Korea hacked into Russian missile company: Report

Two North Korean hacker groups had access to the internal systems of a Russian missile and satellite developer NPO Mashinostoyeniya for five to six months in 2022, according to research by cybersecurity firm SentinelOne.\n\nTwo separate instances of North Korea-related compromises were identified by SentinelLabs \u2014 the threat intelligence and malware analysis arm of SentinelOne \u2014 giving access to sensitive internal IT infrastructure within this same Russian defense industrial base (DIB) organization.\n\nThe compromises included one in the DIB\u2019s specific email server and a Windows backdoor malware, dubbed OpenCarrot. OpenCarrot enables full compromise of infected machines, as well as the coordination of multiple infections across a local network.\u00a0\n\n\u201cOur analysis attributes the email server compromise to the ScarCruft threat actor,\u201d SentinelOne said in a blog post. \u201cWe also identify the separate use of a Lazarus group backdoor for compromise of their internal network.\u201d\n\nEvidence was detected accidentally\n\nSentinelOne revealed that it accidentally ran into the evidence of the intrusion while hunting and tracking suspected North Korean threat actors.\n\n\u201c(We) identified a leaked email collection containing an implant with characteristics related to previously reported DPRK-affiliated threat actor campaigns,\u201d SentinelOne said. \u201cWe are highly confident that the emails related to this activity originate from the victim organization, NPO Mashinostroyeniya.\u201d\n\nThe leaked emails in question date back to mid-May 2022, a week after Russia vetoed a resolution to impose new sanctions on North Korea for intercontinental ballistic missile launches.\n\nInternal NPO Mashinostroyeniya emails show IT staff exchanged discussions highlighting questionable communications between specific processes and unknown external infrastructure, according to SentinelLabs.\n\n\u201cThe same day, the NPO Mashinostroyeniya staff also identified a suspicious DLL file present in different internal systems,\u201d SentinelOne added.\n\nThe discovered emails were likely leaked accidentally or resulted from activities unrelated to the NPO Mash intrusion as the leaked data comprises a substantial volume of emails unrelated to the research scope, SentinelOne said.\n\nCompromise of Linux-based email server\n\nAfter examining the emails and investigating the two separate sets of suspicious activities, questionable communications, and the DLL implant, SentinelOne was able to establish a correlation between them and a respective threat actor.\n\nThe cybersecurity firm discovered that the suspicious network traffic discussed in emails is the compromise of the business\u2019 Linux email server, hosted publicly at (185.24.244[.]11). \u201cAt the time of discovery, the email server was beaconing outbound to the infrastructure we now attribute to the ScarCruft threat actor,\u201d SentinelOne said.\n\n\u201cThe internal host, the organization\u2019s Red Hat email server, was actively compromised and in communication with the attackers\u2019 malicious infrastructure,\u201d SentinelOne said. \u201cA review of all details concludes the threat actor was likely operating on this server for an extensive period of time prior to the internal team\u2019s discovery.\u201d\n\nScarCruft group, also referred to as Inky Squid, APT37, or Group123, is commonly attributed to North Korea\u2019s state-sponsored activity, targeting high-value individuals and organizations globally.\n\nAlthough SentinelOne was unable to confirm the initial access method and the implant running on the email server at the time of discovery, it has linked the tooling and techniques used to previous ScarCruft activities using the RokRAT backdoor.\n\nInvolvement of Lazarus group\n\nThe second part of the intrusion, the DLL implant, was attributed to another North Korea-related cybercrime group, the Lazarus group.\n\n\u201cDuring our investigation, we identified the suspicious file in question to be a version of the OpenCarrot Windows OS backdoor, previously identified by IBM XForce as part of Lazarus group activities,\u201d SentinelOne said.\n\nThe analyzed OpenCarrot sample was implemented as a Windows service DLL file, intended to execute persistently, according to the firm.\n\nThe discovered OpenCarrot variant implements over 25 backdoor commands with a wide range of functionality representative of Lazarus group backdoors. Specific functionalities supported in this campaign included reconnaissance, filesystem and process manipulation, reconfiguration, and C2 connectivity. In line with the usual methods of the Lazarus group, OpenCarrot undergoes ongoing alterations that may not always be incremental.