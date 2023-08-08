North Korea hacked into Russian missile company: Report

Two North Korean hacker groups had access to the internal systems of a Russian missile and satellite developer NPO Mashinostoyeniya for five to six months in 2022, according to research by cybersecurity firm SentinelOne.

Two separate instances of North Korea-related compromises were identified by SentinelLabs -- the threat intelligence and malware analysis arm of SentinelOne -- giving access to sensitive internal IT infrastructure within this same Russian defense industrial base (DIB) organization.

The compromises included one in the DIB's specific email server and a Windows backdoor malware, dubbed OpenCarrot. OpenCarrot enables full compromise of infected machines, as well as the coordination of multiple infections across a local network.

"Our analysis attributes the email server compromise to the ScarCruft threat actor," SentinelOne said in a blog post. "We also identify the separate use of a Lazarus group backdoor for compromise of their internal network."

Evidence was detected accidentally

SentinelOne revealed that it accidentally ran into the evidence of the intrusion while hunting and tracking suspected North Korean threat actors.

"(We) identified a leaked email collection containing an implant with characteristics related to previously reported DPRK-affiliated threat actor campaigns," SentinelOne said. "We are highly confident that the emails related to this activity originate from the victim organization, NPO Mashinostroyeniya."