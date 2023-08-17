6 best practices to defend against corporate account takeover attacks

While there are similarities between the two, corporate account takeovers (CATO) often have larger implications than breaches affecting individual accounts and can result in significant financial losses, reputational damage, and compromised sensitive business information.\n\n\u201cIn the corporate environment, the main focus is preventing attackers from getting your employees\u2019 credentials,\u201d says Gartner cybersecurity analyst Akif Khan. \u201cAnd that can consist of a few different attack vectors. There are the more traditional social engineering attack vectors and attack vectors that could include malware being put on your device somehow, which would log your keyboard strokes and look for credentials that were saved on your device.\u201d\n\nAccording to the Expel Quarterly Threat Report Q1 2023, identity-based attacks [account compromise, corporate account takeover, and long-lived access key theft] accounted for 57% of all incidents identified in Q1 2023.\n\nCommon attacks that can lead to corporate account takeover attacks\n\nThe tools and techniques cybercriminals use are similar for both consumers and corporations, but the impact of a corporate account takeover can be much more significant, says Michael Halstead, managing director of finance and insurance at Launch Consulting.\n\nAccording to Halstead, the attack vectors bad actors use include:\n\n\u201cA corporate account takeover attack can occur for a large variety of objectives unique to the attackers\u2019 specific interests or goals, in addition to who the target may be,\u201d says Tom Hegel, a senior threat researcher at SentinelLabs.\n\n\u201cFor example, we commonly observe opportunistic stealer malware campaigns associated with the larger crimeware scene-stealing account credentials from average business employees,\u201d Hegel says. In these opportunistic attacks, the attackers easily steal credentials used by the employees to access third-party websites, such as businesses banking accounts, he says.\n\n\u201cMore concerning, the attacks can seek to collect the login details of an employee into the business network or communications platform, such as email or messengers," Hegel says. These details, now in the hands of the attacker, can be used in a variety of ways to financially benefit them. Direct financial theft, data theft, or even selling the access they have to interested parties, are all highly probable scenarios occurring today."\n\nTypes of corporate organizations targeted by these attacks\n\nAny organization that does business online can be targeted by a CATO attack, though primarily such attacks target corporate entities that perform financial transactions online, says Sourya Biswas, technical director of risk management and governance at security consulting firm NCC Group.\n\nHalstead agrees, adding that although any organization is at risk for corporate account takeovers, bad actors often target certain organizations due to their size, availability of funds, and type of valuable data and secrets. Some organizations that are continuously targeted are financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and government agencies.\n\nGil Vega, chief information security officer at Veeam Software, says attackers have made a lot of attempts against his company's employees.\n\n"Typically, what will happen is, there'll be an attacker that's usually part of a pretty well-funded criminal enterprise overseas who will send someone a convincing looking text message, or an email, or a phishing link that they'll hope that the recipient will click on,\u201d he says. \u201cAnd once that's clicked on it will launch some type of malicious software that allows direct connectivity between the attacker and the victim.\u201d\n\nHowever, Vega adds that none of those attempts has yet been successful. \u201cThe reason is that one of the most important things you can do to prevent this is to enhance the awareness of your employees,\u201d he says. \u201cAnd we spend a lot of calories here at Veeam making sure our employees understand the threat. We do that through simulation, through mandatory training requirements, through policy attestations. We stay on top of our employees with this information every quarter with different campaigns testing our ability to resist these kinds of attempts.\u201d\n\nFinancial institutions are frequently targeted by CATO attacks\n\nVega also concurs that malicious actors often target financial institutions, pointing to the successful CATO attack on the Robinhood brokerage platform in November 2021. The company said that in that attack that \u201cThe unauthorized party socially engineered a customer support employee by phone and obtained access to certain customer support systems.\u201d\n\nThe attacker stole a list of email addresses for about 5 million individuals and the full names of an additional 2 million individuals, according to the company. The hacker also obtained full names, dates of birth, and ZIP codes of 310 of Robinhood's customers and more extensive account details of 10 customers, although the company noted that that hacker did not obtain customers' Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers, and none had suffered any financial losses.\n\nHowever, after Robinhood contained the intrusion, the attacker demanded an extortion payment. Consequently, Robinhood \u201cpromptly informed law enforcement and are continuing to investigate the incident with the help of Mandiant, a leading outside security firm.\u201d The result of the investigation is unclear.\n\nAnother example is Twitter, says Halstead. \u201c[In 2020] attackers gained access to the internal systems of Twitter through a social engineering and phishing scheme targeting employees,\u201d he says. \u201cBad actors took over an internal IT administrator tool that was used to manage accounts. They leveraged prominent accounts, including those of high-profile individuals and companies, such as Coinbase, and used them to promote a cryptocurrency scam.\u201d The hackers stole more than $118,000 worth of Bitcoin.\n\nSix best practices to defend against corporate account takeover attacks\n\nWhile there is no one security practice and control that can prevent CATO attacks, several used in combination (defense in depth), can significantly reduce the risk, says Biswas. Here are six best practices to prevent corporate account takeover attacks\n\nDefense in Depth\n\nCompanies must implement a defense-in-depth approach, Halstead says. Maintaining a healthy security posture remains paramount in preventing corporate account takeovers among other cyberattacks.\n\n\u201cOrganizations must implement layers of defense that include vulnerability management, network segmentation, email\/web filtering, intrusion detection and monitoring, third-party risk management, and incident response.\u201d\n\nMultifactor authentication (MFA) and more for online account access\n\nIt's important to have strong multifactor authentication around all corporate accounts, says Bryan Willett, CISO at Lexmark.\n\n\u201cWhat we're finding with some of the latest phishing services that are out there, such as EvilProxy, is that they're getting very good at imitating a login screen that looks just like your corporate login screen and your corporate MFA challenge,\u201d Willett says. \u201cAnd the user has the potential of falling victim to that and sharing their MFA.\u201d\n\nHowever, while companies need to continue enhancing their MFA they also need to continue looking at more advanced MFA methods, such as Fido keys, Willet says. But those more advanced methods are an investment, so organizations must decide whether they're going to invest in them.\n\nStrong access management strategies\n\nImplementing strong access management measures is essential, particularly through the utilization of privileged access management tools, according to Halstead.\n\n\u201cAnd regular access reviews that also involve third parties are of utmost importance,\u201d he says. \u201cIt is vital to establish procedures for both personnel joining and leaving the organization to uphold the principle of least privilege.\u201d\n\nContextual access management measures\n\nOrganizations should also implement contextual access management that considers a user's current location, the device being used, time of access, network environment, behavior patterns, and other contextual information, according to Halstead.\n\n\u201cBy doing so, the risk of unauthorized access, often exploited in corporate account takeovers, can be significantly minimized,\u201d he says.\n\nRobust security monitoring\n\nAt Lexmark, security monitoring is performed by the security operations team. \u201cThey perform a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week function where they're monitoring every alert that comes out of our tool sets,\u201d Willett says.\n\n\u201cThe toolsets are everything from our endpoint detection and response to our identity systems. For instance, in identity one of the triggers that frequently occurs when someone's trying to do a business email compromise is some form of travel-type alert, where we saw someone logged in one location and all of a sudden, they're showing up in a very different part of the world and that sets off an alarm.\u201d\n\nEmployee education and training \u2014 a human firewall\n\nEmployee education and awareness are critical, says Halstead. This \u201chuman firewall\u201d remains a very important defense in preventing corporate account takeovers.\n\n\u201cEnsure you regularly educate and train employees about the risks associated with corporate account takeovers, particularly those professionals who have privileged access or are in highly targeted areas, such as payments and finance," he says.\n\nThis includes making employees aware of the key things to look for in an email to know that it was a malicious email or had malicious intent in some way, Willett says. \u201cEverything from looking at the sender, looking at the URL they're trying to send you too,\u201d he says. \u201cIf you do happen to click on the URL and you see a login screen, make sure the login screen is going to a domain or URL that makes sense. It shouldn't be Joe's Smoke Shop that you're logging into.\u201d