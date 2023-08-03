UK calls artificial intelligence a “chronic risk” to its national security

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been officially classed as a security threat to the UK for the first time following the publication of the National Risk Register (NRR) 2023. The extensive document details the various threats that could have a significant impact on the UK\u2019s safety, security, or critical systems at a national level. The latest version describes AI as a \u201cchronic risk\u201d, meaning it poses a threat over the long-term, as opposed to an acute one such as a terror attack. The UK government also raised cyber attacks from limited impact to moderate impact in the 2023 NRR.\n\nAdvanced AI technology could, at some stage, pose a significant security threat if it were used to launch a cyberattack against the UK. Meanwhile, the various cybersecurity implications of advancing AI technology such as generative AI are well documented.\n\nAI poses a range of potential risks to the UK\n\nAI systems and their capabilities present many opportunities, from expediting progress in pharmaceuticals to other applications right across the economy and society, which the Foundation Models Taskforce aims to accelerate, the document read. \u201cHowever, alongside the opportunities, there are a range of potential risks and there is uncertainty about its transformative impact. As the government set out in the Integrated Review Refresh, many of our areas of strategic advantage also bring with them some degree of vulnerability, including AI.\u201d\n\nFor this reason, the UK government has committed to hosting the first global summit on AI Safety which will bring together key countries, leading tech companies and researchers to agree safety measures to evaluate and monitor risks from AI, read the NRR. \u201cThe National AI Strategy, published in 2021, outlines steps for how the UK will begin its transition to an AI-enabled economy, the role of research and development in AI growth and the governance structures that will be required.\u201d\n\nMeanwhile, the government\u2019s white paper on AI, published in 2023, commits to establishing a central risk function that will identify and monitor the risks that come from AI. \u201cBy addressing these risks effectively, we will be better placed to utilise the advantages of AI.\u201d The UK government\u2019s reference to AI lacks a detailed assessment of how it could threaten the UK, but it does mention disinformation and potential threats to the economy.\n\nLatest NRR helps the UK better prepare for risks\n\n\u201cThis is the most comprehensive risk assessment we\u2019ve ever published, so that government and our partners can put robust plans in place and be ready for anything,\u201d said Oliver Dowden, deputy prime minister.\n\nProviding invaluable information, the document gives the UK the power to invest, prepare, and respond to risks more effectively, added Rick Cudworth, resilience first chair and board director. \u201cWith more detail than previously, and specific scenarios, assumptions, and response capabilities set out, we encourage organisations and resilience professionals to use it to stress test and strengthen their own resilience as we all move forwards together.\u201d\n\nIt is encouraging that the government is committed to further assessing and mitigating vulnerabilities to acute risks, commented James Ginns, head of risk management policy at The Centre for Long-Term Resilience. \u201cWe look forward to supporting their work in identifying and assessing chronic risks and related vulnerabilities, especially in AI and biosecurity, in order to reinforce our resilience.\u201d