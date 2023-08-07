Ransomware victim numbers surge as attackers target zero-day vulnerabilities

The use of zero-day and one-day vulnerabilities has led to a 143% increase in total ransomware victims between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023, according to new research from cloud security vendor Akamai. The firm's Ransomware on the Move: Exploitation Techniques and the Active Pursuit of Zero-Days report, based on findings collected from the leak sites of approximately 90 different ransomware groups, outlines the evolving tactics of ransomware threat actors.

Along with highlighting a considerable growth in vulnerability abuse, the report also found that ransomware groups are increasingly targeting the exfiltration of files - the unauthorized extraction or transfer of sensitive information - which has become the primary source of extortion. What's more, victims of multiple ransomware attacks are almost six-times more likely to experience a second attack within three months of the first, with smaller organizations at higher risk of being targeted by ransomware generally, according to the report.

Ransomware remains one of the biggest, most dangerous attack threats organizations face. During the second quarter of 2023, the Cisco Talos Incident Response (IR) team responded to the highest number of ransomware engagements in more than a year. Likewise, the latest ReliaQuest Ransomware & Data-Leak Extortion report revealed a large surge in ransomware activity in Q2. This quarter set the record for the most victims ever recorded being named to ransomware data-leak sites, an increase of 540 victims compared to the previous quarter, according to the research.

Ransomware groups shift to zero-day exploitation

Ransomware groups are shifting their attack techniques from phishing to putting a greater emphasis on vulnerability abuse, which has grown considerably both in scope and sophistication, the report read. Groups have also become more aggressive in their methods of vulnerability exploitation, such as through in-house development of zero-day attacks and bug bounty programs, it added. There is evidence of an increasing willingness to pay for the opportunity to exploit vulnerabilities, too, whether it's to pay other hackers to find vulnerabilities that can be used in attacks, or to acquire access to their intended targets via initial access brokers (IABs). Although leveraging zero-day vulnerabilities is not new, it is notable that ransomware groups are seeking or researching vulnerabilities and abusing them on a large scale to compromise hundreds or even thousands of organizations, Akamai said.

The notorious ransomware group CL0P has demonstrated an aggressive pursuit of the attainment and development of zero-day vulnerabilities in-house recently, the report read. This has proven to be a successful strategy, with CL0P growing its number of victims nine-fold in 12 months.

LockBit dominates ransomware attack landscape

LockBit is dominating the ransomware attack landscape with 39% of total victims (1,091 victims). That is more than triple the number of the second-highest ranked ransomware group, ALPHV (Blackcat). LockBit has risen significantly in the absence of the previous front-runner, Conti, the report stated. Its success is due to its enhancements, including the introduction of novel techniques in its latest 3.0 version such as a bug bounty program and the use of Zcash cryptocurrency as a payment mode.