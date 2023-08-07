Ransomware victim numbers surge as attackers target zero-day vulnerabilities

The use of zero-day and one-day vulnerabilities has led to a 143% increase in total ransomware victims between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023, according to new research from cloud security vendor Akamai. The firm\u2019s Ransomware on the Move: Exploitation Techniques and the Active Pursuit of Zero-Days report, based on findings collected from the leak sites of approximately 90 different ransomware groups, outlines the evolving tactics of ransomware threat actors.\n\nAlong with highlighting a considerable growth in vulnerability abuse, the report also found that ransomware groups are increasingly targeting the exfiltration of files \u2013 the unauthorized extraction or transfer of sensitive information \u2013 which has become the primary source of extortion. What\u2019s more, victims of multiple ransomware attacks are almost six-times more likely to experience a second attack within three months of the first, with smaller organizations at higher risk of being targeted by ransomware generally, according to the report.\n\nRansomware remains one of the biggest, most dangerous attack threats organizations face. During the second quarter of 2023, the Cisco Talos Incident Response (IR) team responded to the highest number of ransomware engagements in more than a year. Likewise, the latest ReliaQuest Ransomware & Data-Leak Extortion report revealed a large surge in ransomware activity in Q2. This quarter set the record for the most victims ever recorded being named to ransomware data-leak sites, an increase of 540 victims compared to the previous quarter, according to the research.\n\nRansomware groups shift to zero-day exploitation\n\nRansomware groups are shifting their attack techniques from phishing to putting a greater emphasis on vulnerability abuse, which has grown considerably both in scope and sophistication, the report read. Groups have also become more aggressive in their methods of vulnerability exploitation, such as through in-house development of zero-day attacks and bug bounty programs, it added. There is evidence of an increasing willingness to pay for the opportunity to exploit vulnerabilities, too, whether it\u2019s to pay other hackers to find vulnerabilities that can be used in attacks, or to acquire access to their intended targets via initial access brokers (IABs). Although leveraging zero-day vulnerabilities is not new, it is notable that ransomware groups are seeking or researching vulnerabilities and abusing them on a large scale to compromise hundreds or even thousands of organizations, Akamai said.\n\nThe notorious ransomware group CL0P has demonstrated an aggressive pursuit of the attainment and development of zero-day vulnerabilities in-house recently, the report read. This has proven to be a successful strategy, with CL0P growing its number of victims nine-fold in 12 months.\n\nLockBit dominates ransomware attack landscape\n\nLockBit is dominating the ransomware attack landscape with 39% of total victims (1,091 victims). That is more than triple the number of the second-highest ranked ransomware group, ALPHV (Blackcat). LockBit has risen significantly in the absence of the previous front-runner, Conti, the report stated. Its success is due to its enhancements, including the introduction of novel techniques in its latest 3.0 version such as a bug bounty program and the use of Zcash cryptocurrency as a payment mode.\n\nTo exert more pressure on their victims, the attackers behind LockBit have started reaching out to the victim\u2019s customers, informing them about the incident, and employing triple extortion tactics with the inclusion of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, Akamai found.\n\nRansomware groups prioritize file exfiltration\n\nRansomware groups are increasingly targeting the exfiltration of files \u2013 the primary source of extortion \u2013 as seen with the recent exploitation of GoAnywhere and MOVEit. Attackers try to maximize their damage while minimizing and modernizing their efforts, employing many different extortion tactics to intimidate their victims into paying the ransom demands. Attackers are finding more success in data theft extortion instead of just in encrypting their intended target\u2019s files, the report read. This underscores the fact that file backup solutions, though effective against file encryption, are no longer a sufficient strategy, Akamai stated.\n\nRansomware victims may quickly face subsequent attacks\n\nOne victimized by ransomware, organizations face a higher risk of a second attack shortly after, according to Akamai\u2019s report. In fact, victims attacked by multiple ransomware groups are almost six-times more likely to experience a subsequent attack within the first three months than after more time has passed, it said. While a victim company is distracted by remediating the initial attack, other ransomware groups \u2013 likely scanning for potential targets and monitoring the activities of their competitors \u2013 can also leverage this window of opportunity and hit the same company, the firm stated.\n\nBeing attacked once and paying the ransom does not guarantee an organization\u2019s safety either \u2013 rather, it increases the likelihood of being hit again by the same group or multiple groups, Akamai warned. If the victim organization hasn\u2019t closed gaps in their perimeter\/remediated the vulnerabilities abused by attackers to breach their networks the first time, chances are, they will be used again. Also, if the victim chooses to comply with the ransom demands, they may then be viewed as potential targets by the same group, and others.\n\nSmaller organizations at higher risk of ransomware\n\nOrganization size and revenue are playing a part in current ransomware attacks trends, too, the report stated. There is an assumption that larger enterprises with bigger revenue are more likely to be targeted than other organizations because they present a higher payoff and, therefore, a more enticing target. However, Akamai\u2019s analysis of victims by revenue illustrated a different picture. Businesses with reported revenue of up to $50 million dollars were the most at risk of being targeted (65%) while organizations with reported revenue above $500 million dollars made up just 12% of total victims, it read.\n\nAkamai surmised that lower revenue companies are more vulnerable to attacks because their environment is easier to infiltrate, with limited security resources to combat the hazards of ransomware. At the same time, they have the capacity to pay the ransom to avoid business disruption and possible revenue loss.\n\nManufacturing most impacted sector, attacks on financial services increase\n\nThe report names the manufacturing sector as the vertical with the most victim organizations (20%) affected by ransomware attacks, followed by business services (11%) and retail (9%). However, financial services organizations saw an increase of 50% in the total number of impacted businesses year over year. While these findings do not necessarily indicate that manufacturing experiences more attacks than other industries, attackers are clearly finding success in targeting this industry. Meanwhile, business services being the second highest in the list of ransomware victims underscores the potential for supply chain attacks.\n\nRansomware mitigation must be as multifaced as attacks\n\nToday\u2019s ransomware attacks are multifaceted, including numerous stages and tactics. Ransomware prevention and mitigation must therefore span several different approaches and products, according to Akamai. To mitigate the ransomware threat effectively, organizations should: