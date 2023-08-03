Vulcan Cyber launches predictive risk prioritization through new ML capability

Cybersecurity risk management firm Vulcan Cyber has added an attack surface visibility and risk management capability called Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph.\n\nThe new capability is designed to help security teams prioritize cloud-native vulnerability risks backed by context gained through comprehensive asset visibility.\n\n\u201cVulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph merges the disciplines of vulnerability risk management (VRM) and cyber asset and attack surface management (CAASM) and is essential for vulnerability risk prioritization at the cloud scale,\u201d said Yaniv BarDayan, chief executive officer and co-founder at Vulcan Cyber.\n\nVulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph is presently available on demand free of charge for anyone who requests a demo.\n\nAttack Path Graph offers predictive risk prioritization\n\nVulcan Cyber uses machine learning to tackle the problems faced with legacy vulnerability prioritization tools. Existing tools struggle with asset and business service context along with failing to track the overall interconnectedness of the digital enterprise, the company said.\n\nFor this, Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph performs \u201cpredictive risk scoring,\u201d which takes business assets and the attack surface into consideration.\n\n\u201cVulcan Cyber uses machine learning and large language models to make sense of massive data sets and risk insights from threat intelligence feeds, asset repositories, network connectivity, vulnerability scans, and human-assisted risk weightings that are specific to our customers\u2019 environments,\u201d BarDayan said.\n\nOffering integrates with multiple vulnerability scanners\n\nVulcan Cyber connectors use APIs to integrate with vulnerability scanners, asset repositories, and configuration management databases to identify and prioritize asset and vulnerability risks.\n\n\u201cVulcan Cyber integrates with dozens of vulnerability scanners for traditional infrastructure like Qualys and Tenable, cloud security posture management (CSPM) tools like Wiz, Orca, and AWS Inspector, and with application and code vulnerability scanners (SAST \/ DAST) like Snyk, Checkmarx, Detectify, and Acunetix,\u201d BarDayan said. The capability \u201cprovides asset and vulnerability risk management coverage across cyberattack surfaces including cloud, application and code, and traditional network infrastructure,\u201d BarDayan added.