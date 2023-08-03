Vulcan Cyber launches predictive risk prioritization through new ML capability

Cybersecurity risk management firm Vulcan Cyber has added an attack surface visibility and risk management capability called Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph.

The new capability is designed to help security teams prioritize cloud-native vulnerability risks backed by context gained through comprehensive asset visibility.

"Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph merges the disciplines of vulnerability risk management (VRM) and cyber asset and attack surface management (CAASM) and is essential for vulnerability risk prioritization at the cloud scale," said Yaniv BarDayan, chief executive officer and co-founder at Vulcan Cyber.

Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph is presently available on demand free of charge for anyone who requests a demo.

Attack Path Graph offers predictive risk prioritization

Vulcan Cyber uses machine learning to tackle the problems faced with legacy vulnerability prioritization tools. Existing tools struggle with asset and business service context along with failing to track the overall interconnectedness of the digital enterprise, the company said.

For this, Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph performs "predictive risk scoring," which takes business assets and the attack surface into consideration.