Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeSecurityVulcan Cyber launches predictive risk prioritization through new ML capability
Shweta Sharma
by Shweta Sharma
Senior Writer

Vulcan Cyber launches predictive risk prioritization through new ML capability

News
Aug 03, 20232 mins
Risk ManagementSecurity Software

Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph will prioritize cloud-native asset and vulnerability risks.

Palo Alto Networks
Credit: iStock

Cybersecurity risk management firm Vulcan Cyber has added an attack surface visibility and risk management capability called Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph.

The new capability is designed to help security teams prioritize cloud-native vulnerability risks backed by context gained through comprehensive asset visibility.

"Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph merges the disciplines of vulnerability risk management (VRM) and cyber asset and attack surface management (CAASM) and is essential for vulnerability risk prioritization at the cloud scale," said Yaniv BarDayan, chief executive officer and co-founder at Vulcan Cyber.

Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph is presently available on demand free of charge for anyone who requests a demo.

Attack Path Graph offers predictive risk prioritization

Vulcan Cyber uses machine learning to tackle the problems faced with legacy vulnerability prioritization tools. Existing tools struggle with asset and business service context along with failing to track the overall interconnectedness of the digital enterprise, the company said.

For this, Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph performs "predictive risk scoring," which takes business assets and the attack surface into consideration.

"Vulcan Cyber uses machine learning and large language models to make sense of massive data sets and risk insights from threat intelligence feeds, asset repositories, network connectivity, vulnerability scans, and human-assisted risk weightings that are specific to our customers' environments," BarDayan said.

Offering integrates with multiple vulnerability scanners

Vulcan Cyber connectors use APIs to integrate with vulnerability scanners, asset repositories, and configuration management databases to identify and prioritize asset and vulnerability risks.

"Vulcan Cyber integrates with dozens of vulnerability scanners for traditional infrastructure like Qualys and Tenable, cloud security posture management (CSPM) tools like Wiz, Orca, and AWS Inspector, and with application and code vulnerability scanners (SAST / DAST) like Snyk, Checkmarx, Detectify, and Acunetix," BarDayan said. The capability "provides asset and vulnerability risk management coverage across cyberattack surfaces including cloud, application and code, and traditional network infrastructure," BarDayan added.

Shweta Sharma
by Shweta Sharma
Senior Writer

Shweta Sharma is a senior journalist covering enterprise information security and digital ledger technologies for IDG’s CSO Online, Computerworld, and other enterprise sites.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Vulcan Cyber launches predictive risk prioritization through new ML capability

By Shweta Sharma
Aug 03, 20232 mins
Risk ManagementRisk ManagementSecurity Software
Image
news

Akamai unveils API Security solution to stop API attacks, detect abuse

By Michael Hill
Aug 02, 20233 mins
Threat and Vulnerability ManagementApplication SecurityAPIs
Image
brandpost

Why new technology is needed to help businesses meet cybersecurity regulations

By James Hayes
Aug 02, 20235 mins
Cyberattacks
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: Rubaiyyaat Aakbar on security and privacy by design

Jul 26, 202318 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Simona Dimovski, CISO at Helia

Jul 17, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Chris Mace, CISO for the New South Wales Public Service Commission

Jul 10, 20239 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: Rubaiyyaat Aakbar on security and privacy by design

Jul 26, 202318 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Simona Dimovski, CISO at Helia

Jul 17, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Chris Mace, CISO for the New South Wales Public Service Commission

Jul 10, 20239 mins
CSO and CISO
Image