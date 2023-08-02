Beware of overly permissive Azure AD cross-tenant synchronization policies

Lateral movement techniques have been a critical component of traditional network compromises for years, allowing ransomware groups to reach domain controllers and deploy their crippling and highly disrupting attacks, cyberespionage groups to achieve persistence and gain access to systems holding sensitive intellectual property, and cybercrime groups to hop into sensitive network segments to reach ATMs and other finance systems. With accelerated deployment of hybrid networks that combine on-premise and cloud infrastructure, attackers are looking for new tactics to achieve lateral movement in these new environments.

One of these techniques was recently devised and documented by researchers from security firm Vectra AI and involves abusing an Azure Active Directory (AD) feature called cross-tenant synchronization (CTS) that allows organizations to synchronize users and groups across different Azure AD instances for those users to gain access to Microsoft and non-Microsoft applications linked to different tenants.

This is a useful feature for multinational corporations or business conglomerates where their local branches or different businesses might be operating in different Azure AD tenants but some of their users need access to applications or resources from a different branch or sister company.

“This attack vector enables an attacker operating in a compromised tenant to abuse a misconfigured cross-tenant synchronization configuration and gain access to other connected tenants or deploy a rogue CTS configuration to maintain persistence within the tenant,” the Vectra AI researchers said in their new report. “We have not observed the use of this technique in the wild but given the historical abuse of similar functionality, we present details for defenders to understand how the attack would present and how to monitor for its execution.”

Abuse of trust relationships and weak Azure AD configurations

Cross-tenant synchronization works by allowing a source tenant to sync users into a target tenant. This is done via push requests from the source tenant and based on configured cross-tenant access (CTA) policies in both tenants.

For example, to be able to sync users the source tenant needs to have an outbound access policy to the target tenant and the target tenant needs to have an inbound access policy that allows the synching of users from the source tenant. A source tenant can also have an inbound cross-tenant access policy and be itself a target for synced users from another tenant, creating a web of cross-tenant synchronization links.