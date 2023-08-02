New LLM-based SOC tool to help automate security response

Cybersecurity automation solutions provider, Torq, has released an AI-based capability, dubbed Torq Socrates, to help organizations track, prioritize, and respond to critical security threats.

The offering combines intelligence signals from across organizations' security ecosystems to drive autonomous remediation, while learning and evolving as it analyzes security events, according to the company.

"Torq Socrates is a rare example of a breakthrough innovation that aims at changing the rules of the game, putting AI in the 'pilot' action seat while introducing a responsible AI adoption architecture, leaving the control over the activities strictly 'in the hands' of analysts and architects," said Leonid Belkind, co-founder and chief technology officer of Torq.

Torq Socrates is now available on a limited availability basis to select enterprise organizations. Torq will showcase its capabilities at the upcoming Black Hat conference next week.

Torq's AI automates security response

Torq Socrates is designed to use AI for automating key security operation activities, including alert triage, contextual data enrichment, incident investigation, escalation, and response. For this, the AI model uses open source data.

"The unique property of Torq Socrates is that it is built on top of off-the-shelf commercial and open source Large Language AI Models (LLMs), instead of developing dedicated models trained on specific data," Belkind said.