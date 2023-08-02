Why new technology is needed to help businesses meet cybersecurity regulations

As security leaders strive to prevent cyber attacks of increasing sophistication, they face the concurrent challenge of ensuring they are complying with a complex regulatory landscape which fluctuates across regions.\n\nFailing to achieve both these objectives can have serious brand and financial consequences \u2013 which means many IT leaders are turning toward external vendors for help.\n\nFor businesses, the challenge of managing cybersecurity regulations is so acute that the World Economic Forum has called for global harmonization of cybersecurity regulations.\n\nRegulations help to keep businesses and consumers safe. But new requirements do mean businesses must find expertise to understand them and also improve IT systems if deemed necessary.\n\nThe NIS Directive revision \u2013 NIS2 \u2013 came into force in January 2023, imposing responsibility on management bodies to green light measures to deal with cybersecurity risks, and bringing stronger incident reporting obligations.\n\nNIS2 will not apply directly in the UK. However, the government has announced that its NIS rules will be reinforced. The UK Cabinet Office also launched the GovAssure scheme for IT security audits in government departments which will have their \u2018cyber health\u2019 reviewed against \u2018robust criteria\u2019.\n\nIn Europe, the EC\u2019s proposed Cyber Resilience Act would see the introduction of mandatory cybersecurity requirements for makers and sellers of products or software with a digital component, from baby monitors to IoT devices.\n\n\u201cThe speed and stringency of having to conform with both existing and incoming regulation has created a kind of compliance vicious cycle,\u201d says Mike Pimlott, VP, Global Managed Security Services at NTT. \u201cCompanies are already hurting from regulatory information overload, so their capacity to keep compliant is stretched to the limit.\u201d\n\nPimlott adds: \u201cWe\u2019re close to a situation where the distractions of regulatory compliance are actually contributing to cyber risk exposure,\u201d he says, \u201cleading to data breaches that consequently could prompt governments to bring in more regulation.\u201d\n\nThe situation becomes compounded when assessments of an organization\u2019s cyber posture reveal further vulnerabilities, both technological and procedural.\n\n\u201cData security is a prime example of this,\u201d Pimlott explains. \u201cAs part of a regulation-driven audit a company might discover that it has data assets that it wasn\u2019t aware of, and that those assets have become retroactively subject to new protection laws.\u201dPimlott adds: \u201cSo now the company has to factor this extra data into their regulatory overhead \u2013 and work fast to ensure those assets are properly secure, otherwise they are noncompliant. Another task for overworked CISOs and their teams.\u201d\n\nPimlott suspects that the increasing regulatory burden will cause enterprises to rethink their strategy for managing cyber risk.\n\n\u201cTraditionally, organizations are aware that their infrastructures have known vulnerabilities of greater or lesser criticality,\u201d he explains. \u201cThey are also alerted to new vulnerabilities discovered by their solutions vendors, who supply patches for them. And so their security engineers \u2013 with their tech partners \u2013 work their way through those known vulnerabilities, fixing them ASAP.\u201d\n\nThis is an established way of addressing a long-standing problem. It means that companies don\u2019t have to rip-and-replace infrastructure just because it isn\u2019t absolutely secured. But that mitigation model may not be practicable in an era of increased cyber regulation, Pimlott suggests.

"One question organizations will ask is, should they continue to deal with security holes through patching?" says Pimlott. "At what point should they decide, 'this approach is draining our resources and expertise – and we're still not fully secure, and at risk of being penalized by a regulator!'"

Pimlott thinks an inflexion point is being reached where the argument is in favor of upgrading to new infrastructure – hardware and software – that comes pre-secured again latest known threats and has been ready-built for compliance with the latest regulation.

In the meantime, enterprises can leverage additional support resources through technology partners, such as NTT's managed detection and response (MDR) services.

"The advantage MDR brings is that, in addition to freeing up inhouse IT security experts to focus on more value-added projects, a customer can calibrate the extent of security support they need, so they only use what their infrastructure requires," Pimlott explains.

"Further, MDR services can be configured for the regulatory requirements of a given market or industry, bringing further compliance assurance."