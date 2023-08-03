When your teammate is a machine: 8 questions CISOs should be asking about AI

Artificial intelligence is changing the way we do just about everything \u2014 everywhere we turn, machines are performing tasks that in the past would have been performed by a human. These AI-powered instances run the gamut from autonomous vehicles to customer service bots that must be navigated before a human comes on the line. In cybersecurity, AI has quickly become both a friend and a force multiplier for adversaries. Like it or not, seeing the machine as a teammate has become a reality that CISOs will have to learn to embrace, but they should be asking a number of questions before taking on an AI sidekick.\n\nThe concept is not new. In 2019, an international team of 65 collaborative scientists generated 819 research questions on the topic with the intent \u201cto provide a research agenda that collaboration researchers can use to investigate the anticipated effects of designed machine teammates based on the qualified opinions of collaboration researchers.\u201d No doubt, some of the research points evolved from the team of collaborative scientists found their way into the US Department of Defense responsible AI principles and guidance, which captured five data points that any AI must be before being acceptable for use: responsible, equitable, traceable, reliable, and governable.\n\nLetting an AI be your wingman\n\nTo envision the concept of AI as teammate in action, one need only look at the US Air Force's plan to enhance its F-35 multirole combat aircraft\u2019s effectiveness by pairing it up with battle drones that function as autonomous wingmen. Working with drones enhanced with AI, the aircraft can amass information at speeds beyond human capabilities. This makes \u201cmovement through the observe, orient, decide, act (OODA) loop with speed and agility, which in turn allows the recipient of real-time information to be more adroit,\u201d according to J.R. Seeger, a retired CIA officer and novelist.\n\nAI will effectively become an extension of automation processes and can uncover a vastly expanded breadth and span of information, helping to evaluate complexities at greater and greater speeds, says StrikeReady CEO Anurag Gurtu. \u201cAI works best when the CISO is looking to enhance their productivity, augment the capabilities of a skilled analyst, offload a portion of the workload, and retain employees,\u201d Gurtu says.\n\nWith AI the speed of decision-making is king\n\nWhile it may often feel as if we have our foot on the \u201cpedal to the metal and no brakes,\u201d Gurtu says, \u201cAI also assists in the ability to exercise process at velocity and enhances the detection chore and may be tuned to provide the analyst with an event probability of being targeted or attacked.\u201d\n\nIn the past, decision trees and rules-based models made threat and vulnerability detection a fairly laborious process, but \u201cwith AI we can bring in disparate data sets and improve the analyst\u2019s \u2018explainability\u2019,\u201d Gurtu says, adding that local Interpretable model-agnostic explanations (LIME) and SHAP (Shapley Additive exPlanations) both help with the explainability chore.\n\n\u201cMore and more entities are incorporating generative AI and they must be prepared for an uptick in \u2018hallucinations\u2019 and as more do so, massive hallucinations are coming,\u201d Gurtu says. The means to avoid hallucinations in the results of generative AI is the use of a graph AI language model, he says.\n\nTo illustrate the point, one need only look at a recent lawyer\u2019s brief submitted to a court written with the assistance of an AI chatbot that \u2018hallucinated\u2019 nonexistent case law when it could find no real-world examples. This resulted in the judge issuing a standing order that any brief created using AI be so identified and verified by a human. \u201cUtilizing the graph methodology, the AI gives the user extreme power to understand with context,\u201d Gurtu says. \u201cWithout such, as noted [the result is] massive hallucinations.\u201d\n\nMachine teammates will need to be compatible with people\n\nVirtually all sectors will be eventually affected by AI and find themselves with a machine as a teammate. In a Frontiers in Psychology article published in August 2022 the authors noted that effective teamwork must be in place for success in human teams. \u201cFactors such as leadership, conflict resolution, adaptability, and backup behavior, among many others, have been identified as critical aspects of teamwork supporting team outcomes.\u201d\n\nExtrapolating that to address future human-machine teams, the authors said that \u201cwill depend, in part, on machine agents that have been designed to successfully facilitate and participate in teamwork with human teammates.\u201d\n\nIt is within the context of AI that trust continues to be a major consideration. How many entities will ensure that the responsibilities of the chief trust officer include the ethical, moral, and responsible use of AI in products and engagements? When the AI makes an error, who reports the error? Who corrects the error? How does one go about measuring trust in the relationship between the machine and the human teammates?\n\nQuestions every CISO needs to ask about AI\n\nThere are many potential benefits that can flow from incorporating AI into security technology, according to Rebecca Herold, an IEEE member and founder of The Privacy Professor consultancy: streamlining work to shorten finish times for projects, the ability to make quick decisions, to find problems more expeditiously.\n\nBut, she adds, there are a lot of half-baked instances being employed and buyers \u201cend up diving into the deep end of the AI pool without doing one iota of scrutiny about whether or not the AI they view as the HAL 9000 savior of their business even works as promised.\u201d\n\nShe also warns that when \u201cflawed AI results go very wrong, causing privacy breaches, bias, security incidents, and noncompliance fines, those using the AI suddenly realize that this AI was more like the dark side of HAL 9000 than they had even considered as being a possibility.\u201d\n\nEight questions every CISO should ask about AI\n\nTo avoid having your AI teammate tell you, \u201cI\u2019m sorry, Dave, I\u2019m afraid I can\u2019t do that,\u201d when you are asking for results that are accurate, non-biased, privacy-protective, and in compliance with data protection requirements, Herold advises that every CISO ask eight questions:\n\nIt is not enough, Herold says, to trust what the sales team is saying, one must develop the ability to ferret out the answers to the tough questions or find third parties who are both trustworthy and competent.\n\nHumans must guide when AI is a partner\n\nWhen a machine is a teammate, a human must own the accountability and responsibility of the machine\u2019s decisions, says investor and speaker Barry Hurd. \u201cWorking with AI teammates will require specialized talents to optimize the working relationship and not break things,\u201d he says. \u201cHumans are not built to operate with the same tolerances as a machine. If we think of a science fiction movie where a mechanical arm is indestructible compared to a weak human body, our logic and decision-making capabilities have similar frailty compared to the processing speed of an AI team member.\u201d\n\nMachines multiply our actions, whether they are right or wrong, Hurd notes. \u201cThe scale and speed need to be in balance with our reaction time as humans to preserve ethical, legal, and moral time to action. AI at scale means the potential for collateral damage at scale across a wide range of departmental areas.\u201d\n\nThat will create challenges in deciding the number of human failsafe layers required to give anyone operating with an AI system time to consider what\u2019s acceptable. \u201cOnce the decision to act has been made, the resulting action will be over before we can second guess what just happened,\u201d Hurd says.\n\n\u201cHowever, paired with a talented group of human partners who understand where effective multiples can be achieved there can be a symbiotic relationship where critical thinking, subject matter expertise, and morality are in balance with calculated action and scaled automation. Risk can be minimized, and effectiveness multiplied at that point. The best humans will enable the best technology and vice versa.\u201d\n\nIt stands to reason that when an AI teammate has made a decision, the human teammate \u201cneeds to be able to explain why a decision was made,\u201d says Gurtu.