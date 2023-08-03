When your teammate is a machine: 8 questions CISOs should be asking about AI

Artificial intelligence is changing the way we do just about everything -- everywhere we turn, machines are performing tasks that in the past would have been performed by a human. These AI-powered instances run the gamut from autonomous vehicles to customer service bots that must be navigated before a human comes on the line. In cybersecurity, AI has quickly become both a friend and a force multiplier for adversaries. Like it or not, seeing the machine as a teammate has become a reality that CISOs will have to learn to embrace, but they should be asking a number of questions before taking on an AI sidekick.

The concept is not new. In 2019, an international team of 65 collaborative scientists generated 819 research questions on the topic with the intent "to provide a research agenda that collaboration researchers can use to investigate the anticipated effects of designed machine teammates based on the qualified opinions of collaboration researchers." No doubt, some of the research points evolved from the team of collaborative scientists found their way into the US Department of Defense responsible AI principles and guidance, which captured five data points that any AI must be before being acceptable for use: responsible, equitable, traceable, reliable, and governable.

Letting an AI be your wingman

To envision the concept of AI as teammate in action, one need only look at the US Air Force’s plan to enhance its F-35 multirole combat aircraft's effectiveness by pairing it up with battle drones that function as autonomous wingmen. Working with drones enhanced with AI, the aircraft can amass information at speeds beyond human capabilities. This makes "movement through the observe, orient, decide, act (OODA) loop with speed and agility, which in turn allows the recipient of real-time information to be more adroit," according to J.R. Seeger, a retired CIA officer and novelist.

AI will effectively become an extension of automation processes and can uncover a vastly expanded breadth and span of information, helping to evaluate complexities at greater and greater speeds, says StrikeReady CEO Anurag Gurtu. "AI works best when the CISO is looking to enhance their productivity, augment the capabilities of a skilled analyst, offload a portion of the workload, and retain employees," Gurtu says.

With AI the speed of decision-making is king

While it may often feel as if we have our foot on the "pedal to the metal and no brakes," Gurtu says, "AI also assists in the ability to exercise process at velocity and enhances the detection chore and may be tuned to provide the analyst with an event probability of being targeted or attacked."

In the past, decision trees and rules-based models made threat and vulnerability detection a fairly laborious process, but "with AI we can bring in disparate data sets and improve the analyst's 'explainability'," Gurtu says, adding that local Interpretable model-agnostic explanations (LIME) and SHAP (Shapley Additive exPlanations) both help with the explainability chore.