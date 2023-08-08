How LLMs are making red and blue teams more efficient

Security expert Evan Pena uses large language models (LLMs) almost daily "to confirm answers or come up with other ideas about how to investigate a vulnerability." These natural language processing (NLP) tools that rely on artificial neural networks can generate text or code almost like humans, and they can also recognize patterns.

Tapping into their potential is part of Pena's job. He is managing director of professional services at Google Cloud and has led Mandiant's red team for over five years. For him, using large language models often means finishing tasks quickly, an essential factor in cybersecurity, a field in which the workload is often high and skill shortages are a real struggle.

At one point, Pena and his colleagues needed a C# utility to test a known username and password combination against a number of hosts within a network. "Since it was a red team, we did not want to use open-source tooling to accomplish this in order to avoid static indicators, and avoid detection by EDRs," he says. "We were able to develop this tool and fully test it in a practice environment before using it in a production environment within a few hours." The tool allowed them to identify local administrator access on a system and perform lateral movement within the environment.

Red and blue teams can use LLMs for many more tasks. Offensive security firm Bishop Fox explores how these models can power social engineering campaigns, cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software leverages AI to optimize malware investigation and vulnerability finding, while Cossack Labs uses it when recruiting security experts for its data protection solutions business.

How red and blue teams use LLMs in their work

Large language models have started to revolutionize the way red and blue teams do their work. These tools were first used to automate mundane tasks, which can free up valuable time and resources. Little by little, though, they are beginning to reach into more complex areas of cybersecurity.

"It's safe to say that LLMs and generative AI have revolutionized red teamer's ability to conduct social engineering and phishing campaigns at scale," says Brandon Kovacs, senior red team consultant for Bishop Fox. "For example, using LLMs that have been pre-trained on billions of parameters of human text, in addition to supplying these models with additional data from public sources regarding the target, has allowed us to create very convincing and personalized campaigns at scale. This would typically take hours or days to perform. However, thanks to AI, we're able to create these instantaneously."