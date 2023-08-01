SpecterOps’ open source pentesting software receives major updates

Adversary-focused cybersecurity provider SpecterOPS has released a new version of its open source penetration testing software BloodHound to help open source users with a stack of new features.

Dubbed BloodHound Community Edition (CE), version 5.0 of BloodHound, includes a suite of new capabilities, a few of which are also being uploaded to BloodHound Enterprise, SpecterOps' commercial enterprise-grade defensive product.

"We're releasing BloodHound CE as a 'thank you' to our community users for their amazing support," said Andy Robbins, principal product architect at SpecterOps and a co-creator of BloodHound. "SpecterOps strongly believes in supporting the security community, and with BloodHound CE we're taking many of the improvements we developed in BloodHound Enterprise and bringing them back to the open source community."

BloodHound CE will be available on August 8 in early access and the company is showcasing the new capabilities at the Black Hat conference on August 9.

BloodHound CE will be available as a three-tiered application with a database, an API layer, and a web-based user interface. With the new version, open source users will be able to use Representational State Transfer (REST) APIs to interact with data rather than needing to write queries directly to the database.

BloodHound CE will also deploy as a containerized product, with a claimed reduction of 80% in deployment time.