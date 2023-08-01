Pentagon investigating compromise in Air Force Communications: Report

The Pentagon is investigating a critical compromise of communications across several Air Force facilities by one of the US Air Force engineers, according to Forbes.\n\nForbes sourced the search warrant on the investigation, which also details the evidence of a possible breach of FBI communications by the same employee.\n\n\u201cThe government had been tipped off that the 48-year-old engineer had taken government radio technologies home, effectively stealing them for his own use,\u201d said Forbes citing the warrant.\n\nThe warrant alleged that the amount of pilfered equipment was worth nearly $90,000.\n\nAccused gained unauthorized admin access\n\nThe 48-year-old accused worked at the Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee and a base contractor had tipped off law enforcement. Upon raiding his home, law enforcement found the engineer had \u201cunauthorized administrator access\u201d to radio communications technology used by the Air Education and Training Command (AETC).\n\nThe authentication compromise affected 17 Department of Defense (DoD) installations, according to the warrant.\n\nThe AETC is one of nine \u201cmajor commands,\u201d defined by the Pentagon as \u201cinterrelated and complementary, providing offensive, defensive, and support elements\u201d to Air Force HQ.\n\nThe raid also ran into an open computer screen running a Motorola radio programming software containing the \u201centire Arnold Air Force Base (AAFB) communications system,\u201d the warrant added.\n\nThe investigators also claimed, \u201cto have found evidence the suspect had possible access to communications of the FBI and various Tennessee state agencies,\u201d media reports said.\n\nSecond Pentagon breach within months\n\nThe new allegations come just three months after another major breach of Pentagon security. The previous incident had Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking classified documents related to the war in Ukraine on social media platform Discord.\n\nTeixeira was indicted in June, facing six counts of wilful retention and transmission of classified information. The DoD has since made plans to improve its security measures to prevent similar breaches.\n\n\u201cWitnesses and co-workers,\u201d told the investigators that the suspect \u201csold radios and radio equipment, worked odd hours, was arrogant, frequently lied, displayed inappropriate workplace behavior and sexual harassment, had financial problems, and possessed [Arnold Air Force Base land mobile radio] equipment,\u201d according to Forbes. \n\nThe document detailing the forensics on technologies seized in the raid revealed he had possession of a USB containing \u201cadministrative passwords and electronic system keys\u201d for the AETC radio network.\u201d Also retrieved from flash drives were \u201clocal law enforcement radio programming files,\u201d Forbes added.