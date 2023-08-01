Pentagon investigating compromise in Air Force Communications: Report

The Pentagon is investigating a critical compromise of communications across several Air Force facilities by one of the US Air Force engineers, according to Forbes.

Forbes sourced the search warrant on the investigation, which also details the evidence of a possible breach of FBI communications by the same employee.

"The government had been tipped off that the 48-year-old engineer had taken government radio technologies home, effectively stealing them for his own use," said Forbes citing the warrant.

The warrant alleged that the amount of pilfered equipment was worth nearly $90,000.

Accused gained unauthorized admin access

The 48-year-old accused worked at the Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee and a base contractor had tipped off law enforcement. Upon raiding his home, law enforcement found the engineer had "unauthorized administrator access" to radio communications technology used by the Air Education and Training Command (AETC).

The authentication compromise affected 17 Department of Defense (DoD) installations, according to the warrant.