Pentagon investigating compromise in Air Force Communications: Report
Shweta Sharma
by Shweta Sharma
Senior Writer

Pentagon investigating compromise in Air Force Communications: Report

News
Aug 01, 20233 mins
Communications SecurityData Breach

The unauthorized access by an engineer at the Air Education and Training Command affected communications across 17 Air Force facilities, with an added FBI communication breach.

aerial view of pentagon government security dv1282020
Credit: Thinkstock

The Pentagon is investigating a critical compromise of communications across several Air Force facilities by one of the US Air Force engineers, according to Forbes.

Forbes sourced the search warrant on the investigation, which also details the evidence of a possible breach of FBI communications by the same employee.

"The government had been tipped off that the 48-year-old engineer had taken government radio technologies home, effectively stealing them for his own use," said Forbes citing the warrant.

The warrant alleged that the amount of pilfered equipment was worth nearly $90,000.

Accused gained unauthorized admin access

The 48-year-old accused worked at the Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee and a base contractor had tipped off law enforcement. Upon raiding his home, law enforcement found the engineer had "unauthorized administrator access" to radio communications technology used by the Air Education and Training Command (AETC).

The authentication compromise affected 17 Department of Defense (DoD) installations, according to the warrant.

The AETC is one of nine "major commands," defined by the Pentagon as "interrelated and complementary, providing offensive, defensive, and support elements" to Air Force HQ.

The raid also ran into an open computer screen running a Motorola radio programming software containing the "entire Arnold Air Force Base (AAFB) communications system," the warrant added.

The investigators also claimed, "to have found evidence the suspect had possible access to communications of the FBI and various Tennessee state agencies," media reports said.

Second Pentagon breach within months

The new allegations come just three months after another major breach of Pentagon security. The previous incident had Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking classified documents related to the war in Ukraine on social media platform Discord.

Teixeira was indicted in June, facing six counts of wilful retention and transmission of classified information. The DoD has since made plans to improve its security measures to prevent similar breaches.

"Witnesses and co-workers," told the investigators that the suspect "sold radios and radio equipment, worked odd hours, was arrogant, frequently lied, displayed inappropriate workplace behavior and sexual harassment, had financial problems, and possessed [Arnold Air Force Base land mobile radio] equipment," according to Forbes.

The document detailing the forensics on technologies seized in the raid revealed he had possession of a USB containing "administrative passwords and electronic system keys" for the AETC radio network." Also retrieved from flash drives were "local law enforcement radio programming files," Forbes added.

Shweta Sharma is a senior journalist covering enterprise information security and digital ledger technologies for IDG’s CSO Online, Computerworld, and other enterprise sites.

