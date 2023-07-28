New vulnerabilities mean it’s time to review server BMC interfaces

The frequency and severity of security issues found over the years in the firmware of baseboard management controllers (BMCs) present in server motherboards highlight an often overlooked, yet critical area of IT infrastructure security. The latest addition to the growing list of flaws are two vulnerabilities in a widely used “lights-out” management interface used by different server manufacturers. When exploited together, they could provide remote and local attackers full control over impacted servers at a low and hard-to-detect level.

“The impact of exploiting these vulnerabilities includes remote control of compromised servers, remote deployment of malware, ransomware and firmware implanting or bricking motherboard components (BMC or potentially BIOS/UEFI), potential physical damage to servers (over-voltage / firmware bricking), and indefinite reboot loops that a victim organization cannot interrupt,” researchers from firmware security firm Eclypsium said recently in a report. “Lights out, indeed.”

A long history of BMC flaws

BMCs are specialized microcontrollers that have their own firmware and operating system, dedicated memory, power, and network ports. They are used for out-of-band management of servers when their primary operating systems are shut down. BMCs are essentially smaller computers that run inside servers and allow administrators to perform maintenance tasks remotely like reinstalling operating systems, restarting servers when they are no longer unresponsive, deploying firmware updates, and so on. This is also sometimes referred to as lights out management.

Security researchers have warned about security issues in BMC implementations and the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) specification they used for at least a decade. Vulnerabilities included hardcoded credentials and users, misconfigurations, weak or absent encryption, as well as code bugs like buffer overflows. Even though these management interfaces should operate on isolated network segments, hundreds of thousands have been found exposed to the internet over the years.

Last year, researchers found a malicious implant dubbed iLOBleed that was likely developed by an APT group and was being deployed on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Gen8 and Gen9 servers through vulnerabilities in HPE iLO (HPE's Integrated Lights-Out) BMC that were known since 2018.

In 2018 attackers reportedly deployed a ransomware program called JungleSec on Linux servers by taking advantage of insecure IPMI interfaces that used default administrator credentials. In 2016, Microsoft reported that an APT group dubbed PLATINUM exploited Intel's Active Management Technology (AMT) Serial-over-LAN (SOL) feature to set up a covert communication channel to transfer files. AMT is a component of Intel’s Management Engine (Intel ME), a BMC-like solution that exists in most Intel desktop and server CPUs.