New access management tool to focus on the least privileges

Cloud-based identity and access security provider ConductorOne has launched a new privileged access management (CPAM) product to help security and IT teams manage permissions and enforce policy for cloud resources.

"Legacy PAM solutions focus on account-centric access control and privileged accounts have high levels of static permissions," said Alex Bovee, co-founder and CEO of ConductorOne. "This is the opposite of a least privilege approach to access management as implemented by cloud PAM."

This is ConductorOne's second product with the first being an identity governance and administration (IGA) offering for automating compliance processes in cloud-based applications.

Agentless deployment enables the least privilege

The cloud-based offering, CPAM, is an agentless service for all SaaS and cloud infrastructure tools connected to ConductorOne. It can be used to manage access to cloud infrastructure accounts in AWS, GCP, Azure, Snowflake, etc.

"This solution helps security teams move towards a zero-standing privileges (ZSP) model to prevent identity breaches by automating permissions management for cloud infrastructure and SaaS," Bovee said.

The CPAM capabilities can also be accessed through an agent to apply the least privilege access controls to on-prem or non-cloud native infrastructure such as Active Directory, LDAP, Postgres, and Microsoft SQL server.