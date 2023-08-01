Why you need activity logging in Microsoft 365 and how to get it

Sandwiched into the same day that Microsoft announced the rebranding of Azure Active Directory to Microsoft Entra ID, and on the day the company announced it was tracking an Office/HTML zero-day vulnerability for which there was no patch available, the company also dropped a bit of a bombshell: A Chinese attacker had targeted some of its customers in the US government.

Using a stolen customer Microsoft account signing certificate, the hacker spoofed the authentication process to obtain access to government mail accounts. How did Microsoft determine that there was a problem?

It didn't. The red flag was raised by the government customers who had paid for premium logging capabilities and were able to track who accessed the contents of their mailboxes. The situation highlighted the huge importance of logging and knowing what logging functionality comes standard and what is offered through premium services.

Logging helps determine how deep an attacker got

First, a bit of history. Years ago, there was an API that researchers found that would track account activities and would expose who had gained access to a mail item. In a business email compromise, you could determine whether an attacker had obtained access to your network, but you often didn't know whether they opened or had access to certain information or if it merely looked like they had.

Once this information came to light, researchers built a tool that would expose this information. It was stated at one time that Microsoft was planning to release the so-called "Magic Unicorn" tool that would allow detailed tracking of Office 365 mailbox activity and make it public.

Fast-forward a few years and a few name changes, the API that exposed the ability to know what an attacker did was added to Microsoft 365 in the form or licensing at the E5 or G5 levels. The MailItemsAccessed mailbox auditing is now licensed to those who have premium Microsoft 365.