Free bug hunting program for NGOs, nonprofits to expand across Europe

Nonprofit organization Hack4Values has announced it will be expanding its free bug hunting program for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and nonprofits across Europe this Autumn. First launched in France in 2022, the Hack4Values platform is an online community comprised of ethical hackers and security researchers committed to creating a safer digital world for all NGOs and their beneficiaries. The program offers NGOs and nonprofits a free platform audit to help identify the security risks they face, with the Hack4Values community also providing solutions to help these companies keep their data secure from cyber threats. From September, the program will be able to onboard European nonprofits and NGOs, including those in the UK.

Digital technology plays a core role in the functioning of nonprofit organizations and NGOs, with donation collection platforms, social networks, and digital campaigns all essential tools to carry out their actions. However, many of them lack the cybersecurity maturity required to protect the sensitive information they hold, creating significant security risks and challenges, as well as making them prime targets for cyberattacks and fraudulent activity.

Over 50% of NGOs/nonprofits have been impacted by a cybersecurity attack

The Hack4Values bug hunting program was created by Fabien Lemarchand, VP of platform and security at ManoMano; Bruno-Georges David, president of Communication without Borders; and Yassir Kazar, CEO of Yogosha. Since launching, over 50 ethical hackers who have volunteered for Hack4Values have provided bug bounty programs for 10 NGOs including Amnesty International and Action Against Hunger, stated a press release. In 2022, the platform found more than 250 security vulnerabilities.

"NGOs have now gone through digital transformation and face the same risks as any organization, such as data breaches, GDPR sanctions, and payment fraud, but do not have the funding to defend themselves against these threats," said Lemarchand. "As a result, over 50% have been impacted by a cybersecurity attack."

Nonprofits face significant security threats and challenges

Nonprofits engaged in vital humanitarian work are finding themselves faced with increasing cybersecurity risks in an already challenging environment. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, unprecedented shifts in weather patterns limiting resource availability and triggering mass migration, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and some of the largest rises in living costs for decades have all brought new urgency to the vital support humanitarian work (often led by nonprofits) provides those in need.

However, nonprofits are finding themselves faced with increasing cybersecurity risks that threaten their ability to provide relief successfully, safely, and securely. As a result, cybersecurity is increasingly playing a vital role in the future of the nonprofit-led humanitarian landscape.