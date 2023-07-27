EPSS vulnerability scores can help focus on key patches, says study

The new machine learning (ML) based Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) can help overcome limitations from existing vulnerability tracking systems, according to a study by Rezilion.\n\nAccording to Rezilion, leading vulnerability tracking systems such as the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) and the catalog of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) maintained by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) still fall short at effectively predicting the severity and exploitability of a vulnerability, leaving the need for a complete and accurate scoring system.\n\n\u201cRelying solely on a CVSS severity score to assess the risk of individual vulnerabilities has been shown to be equivalent to randomly selecting vulnerabilities for remediation,\u201d said the study. \u201cAdditional context is required in order to allow for a more scalable and effective prioritization strategy.\u201d\n\nIssues with CVSS and KEV\n\nThe study notes that CVSS isn\u2019t scalable or effective and doesn\u2019t even reflect the actual risk. To support its claim, Rezilion said that more than 57% of the vulnerabilities currently listed in the US National Vulnerability Database (NVD) with CVSS V3 have a high or critical base score, while an average organization can only patch around 10% of the vulnerabilities in its environment each month.\n\nIn a recent survey conducted with Ponemon, Rezilion found huge vulnerability backlogs and patching debt reported by most surveyed organizations.\n\nFewer than 5% of vulnerabilities will ever be exploited and only a fraction of those vulnerabilities will be exploitable in the context of a given environment, it said, noting that zeroing in on the highly exploitable ones is most critical and CVSS fails at that.\n\n\u201cOnly 2.24% of the vulnerabilities in NVD have weaponized exploit code,\u201d the study added. \u201cHence, wasting valuable efforts triaging thousands of high- and critical-severity vulnerabilities according to their CVSS score isn\u2019t necessarily an effective use of resources.\u201d\n\nKEV fails to provide a complete view of vulnerabilities because it only lists those that are or have been exploited, and that have a CVE ID and clear remediation guidance. This allows for listing vulnerabilities even years after their first exploits.\n\nMichael Sampson, an analyst at Osterman Research, sees some benefits in adopting a new classification system.\n\n \u201cI agree that CVSS alone is insufficient for prioritization of vulnerabilities to address within a given organization,\u201d said Sampson. \u201cWith the weakness in the timeliness of the data in CISA KEV, assuming that the EPSS approach is scalable and more timely, it is something that organizations should investigate using.\u201d\n\nEPSS as an alternative\n\nEPSS is a data-driven scoring system that predicts the probability a known vulnerability will be exploited and is the outcome of a collaboration of more than 170 global security experts.\n\nAs it is based on a machine learning algorithm, EPSS also adapts to new information published after the initial disclosure of a vulnerability. To predict the probability of exploitation EPSS uses a gradient boosting decision tree algorithm which is trained on corpus of data characterized by 1478 variables drawn from the NVD and MITRE CVE lists, as well as other sources.\n\nCurrently EPSS lists 206,859 out of the 220,914 vulnerabilities in the NVD, excluding the ones listed under \u201crejected\u201d or \u201creserved\u201d. It scores the majority of CVEs with a very low likelihood of exploitation, with only 6% having a likelihood of exploitation greater than 10%, aligning with the security evidence that only 5% of vulnerabilities are ever exploited.\n\nRezilion cautioned in its study that EPSS is a probabilistic model and may have training data limitations.\n\nThat needn\u2019t put off potential users, according to Osterman\u2019s Sampson.\n\n\u201cIn principle, anything that provides prioritization of what a given security team should address first, second, nth based on multiple real-world inputs from their organization (and beyond) is a good thing,\u201d Sampson said. \u201cBut it does need to be up to date.\u201d