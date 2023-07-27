AuditBoard launches new IT risk management offering

AuditBoard has launched its new IT risk management offering, AuditBoard ITRM, a purpose-built solution for CISOs and their teams.

The new solution is an extension to AuditBoard's connected risk platform and its suite of IT risk and compliance solutions, designed for information security teams.

These solutions include AuditBoard CrossComply -- IT framework, and compliance management solution -- that enable automated framework mapping, evidence collection, and continuous monitoring across the organization, and AuditBoard TPRM -- a scalable solution for managing third-party risk management programs, including IT vendor risk.

AuditBoard ITRM is designed to enable collaboration between IT security and other functions in an organization to accelerate the identification and classification of IT systems, perform business impact assessments, and remediate identified issues, according to AuditBoard.

The solution also enables CISOs to effectively report on IT risk in financial terms to the CFO and the board, helping drive business alignment and unlock investments.

"We've purpose-built AuditBoard ITRM to help customers more easily manage this critical work and improve their cyber resilience," Rajiv Makhijani, SVP of Emerging Products at AuditBoard, said in the release.