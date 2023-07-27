Palo Alto Networks adds new CI/CD security module to Prisma Cloud

Palo Alto Networks has announced the addition of a new continuous integration\/continuous delivery (CI\/CD) security module to Prisma Cloud, its cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP). The module is the eleventh that the cybersecurity vendor has added to Prisma Cloud and is based on the integration of application security (AppSec) firm Cider Security, which it acquired in December 2022.\n\nThe new integration is designed to secure the CI\/CD environment and protect against open-source vulnerabilities with software composition analysis, optimizing security and risk prevention throughout the software delivery pipeline, Palo Alto Networks said. Its capabilities span visibility, control, risk management, and breach detection, the vendor added.\n\nThe release comes in the wake of new guidance from the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) on the importance of securing the CI\/CD pipeline. Meanwhile, more than a third (36.9%) of UK organizations believe inadequate software supply chain security is the biggest cloud native security risk to their business, according to a recent Aqua Security study. This indicates an increase of 18.6% compared with a similar survey from the previous year.\n\nCI\/CD environments attractive attack targets for malicious actors\n\nCI\/CD is a development process for building and testing code changes that helps organizations maintain a consistent code base for their applications while integrating code changes. CI\/CD pipelines are often implemented in commercial cloud environments because of the cloud\u2019s role in IT modernization efforts, and organizations regularly leverage CI\/CD-focused tools and services to streamline software development and manage applications\/clouds\u2019 programmable infrastructure. CI\/CD environments are therefore attractive targets for malicious cyber actors who seek to compromise information by introducing malicious code into CI\/CD applications, gaining access to intellectual property\/trade secrets through code theft, or causing denial of service effects against applications.\n\nCI\/CD security module enhances engineering ecosystem visibility, leverages OWASP risk intel\n\nPrisma Cloud\u2019s new CI\/CD security module introduces an AppSec dashboard that unifies visibility across the engineering ecosystem, Palo Alto wrote in a blog. The dashboard normalizes signals across code scanners to provide a centralized view of risk and a trending view to help monitor security performance across development teams, it added. \u201cAppSec teams gain visibility across code repositories, contributors, technologies used, and pipelines connected along with specific code risks,\u201d according to the vendor.\n\nThe new offering also provides guidance on attack vectors and best practices to mitigate them via a formally recognized industry benchmark \u2013 the OWASP Top 10 CI\/CD Risks project, Palo Alto said. \u201cOrganizations can benefit from the project at any stage in their CI\/CD security journey. For example, it\u2019s easy for teams to use the project\u2019s guidance to help identify misconfigurations for version control systems (VCS) and CI\/CD pipelines. Those misconfigurations could easily lead to code tampering, credential theft and ultimately a runtime breach.\u201d\n\nModule enables graph visualizations to identify breach, attack pathways\n\nThe new module enables dynamic graph visualizations of the engineering ecosystem to identify potential breach and attack pathways too, something that is key to delivering high fidelity alerts for AppSec teams, Pao Alto said. \u201cThis is critical as you protect your delivery pipelines from today\u2019s sophisticated attacks. For example, cross-platform misconfigurations like poisoned pipeline execution (PPE) are only discoverable with graph-based analysis, which is why Prisma Cloud\u2019s CI\/CD Security is built off of the world\u2019s first application graph.\u201d\n\nThe only way to prevent insecure code from reaching production is to scan every code artifact, dependency, and ensure the delivery pipeline is effectively protected, said Daniel Krivelevich, CTO of Application Security, Prisma Cloud at Palo Alto Networks. \u201cIntegrating Cider\u2019s technology with Prisma Cloud strengthens the platform\u2019s ability to help secure organizations\u2019 entire engineering ecosystem, ensuring only what is intended is pushed to production.\u201d