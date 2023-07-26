SeeMetrics launches Security Performance Boards to help CISOs measure cybersecurity effectiveness

Cybersecurity performance management platform SeeMetrics has announced the launch of Security Performance Boards to help CISOs measure the cybersecurity effectiveness of technologies, processes, and people. The boards draw cybersecurity performance assessment from an organization\u2019s operational stack, providing a centralized, business-aligned view of measurements, metrics, and key performance indicators (KPIs) to support a proactive and preventative approach to detecting emerging risks and gaps, the firm said in a press release. Among SeeMetrics\u2019 Security Performance Boards are vulnerability management, endpoint protection, identity management, email security, security awareness, and incident response, it added.\n\nMetrics can be of significant value to CISOs and their organizations in gauging and improving their security posture, pinpointing areas of strength and weakness. They can also be useful when presenting to corporate boards, providing security leaders data-driven, quantifiable evidence to explain the value of security programs as well as support requests for things like increased security budget and resources.\n\nMost CISOs lack centralized security performance measurement method\n\nThe majority of CISOs are required to prove the value of their security programs and tool stack, expected to quickly answer questions around performance, progress, and budget, SeeMetrics said. Adding to the complexity is the increasing size of their security stack, with the average global organization has more than 29 security solutions in place.\n\nWhereas other C-suite leaders such as those of finance, sales, and marketing use integrated data platforms such as CRM and ERP, most CISOs have yet to adopt a centralized tool that streamlines data points from dozens of operational security tools into an executive view, potentially leaving with without the ability to instantly know the state of their operations and how that impacts the overall performance, according to SeeMetrics.\n\nMetric boards provide \u201cbird\u2019s eye view\u201d of security capabilities, tools\n\nSeeMetrics\u2019 new boards are therefore designed provide a bird\u2019s eye view of overall capabilities and security tools, with each board drilling down into data that is trackable back to its source, the firm said.\n\n \n\nThe boards can be used to answer questions such as \u201cHow are my policies trending? How well are we performing compared to last quarter? How is our MTTR trending in the US versus Europe?\u201d according to Shirley Salzman, CEO and co-founder of SeeMetrics.\n\n\u201cSecurity measurements are essential to helping us understand how well our tools, and therefore how our security programs, are performing,\u201d says Sounil Yu, author of Cyber Defense Matrix. \u201cSeeMetrics\u2019 introduction of Security Performance Boards is an exciting milestone in the evolution of cybersecurity metrics, giving us security leaders a practical, tangible, and insightful way to really understand with confidence how our stack is performing in real time and on a continuous basis.\u201d