Dig Security launches capabilities to protect data fed into LLMs

Cloud data security provider Dig Security has added new capabilities to its Dig Data Security offering to help secure data processed through large language model (LLM) architectures used by its customers.

With the new features, Dig's data security posture management (DSPM) offering would enable customers to train and deploy LLMs while upholding the security, compliance, and visibility of the data being fed into the AI models, according to the company.

"Securing data is a prime concern for any organization, and the need to ensure sensitive data is not inadvertently exposed via AI models becomes more important as AI use increases," said Jack Poller, an analyst at ESG Global. "This new data security capability puts Dig in a prime position to capitalize on the opportunity."

All the new capabilities will be available to Dig's existing customers within the Dig Data Security offering at launch.

Dig secures data going into LLM

Dig's DSPM scans every database across an organization's cloud accounts, detects, and classifies sensitive data (PII, PCI, etc.), and shows which users and roles can access the data. This helps detect whether any sensitive data is being used to train the AI models.

"Organizations today struggle with both discovering data that needs to be secured and correctly classifying data," Poller said. "The problem becomes more challenging with AI as the AI models are opaque."