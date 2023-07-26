OpSec slip-up reveals the threat actor behind JumpCloud hack

An OpSec slip-up revealed the actual IP address of the threat actors behind the JumpCloud hack, according to a report by Madiant.

The cybersecurity firm attributed the intrusions to UNC4899, a North Korean threat actor, with a history of targeting companies within the cryptocurrency vertical. "Mandiant assesses with high confidence that UNC4899 is a cryptocurrency-focused element within the DPRK's Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB)," Madiant said in the report.

JumpCloud provides its cloud directory platform to more than 180,000 organizations across 160 countries.

The researchers also uncovered additional infrastructure as a PTR record was never changed from a previous operation. Mandiant has previously identified the domain wasxxv[.]site being used by North Korean threat actors.

Exposed IP address

North Korea's RGB units utilize a series of Operational Relay Boxes (ORBs) with commercial VPN providers to obscure their source addresses. These relays seem to be shared among units under the RGB umbrella, according to Mandiant.

UNC4899 utilized various VPN providers as a final hop in their attack, the most common being ExpressVPN, but connections to NordVPN, TorGuard, and many other providers have also been observed.