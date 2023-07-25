TitanHQ announces new web protection and filtering capabilities

SaaS cybersecurity provider TitanHQ has released the latest versions of its DNS-based web filtering and security platform, WebTitan.

The latest version, WebTitan 5.03, features a suite of new capabilities including a top-level domain (TLD) control, default policy customization, and inheritance. WebTitan 5.03 will be gradually rolled out to TitanHQ's existing customers, the company said.

TitanHQ has also revealed an update to its phishing security platform, SpamTitan, due to be released this year.

WebTitan streamlines policy controls

WebTitan, TitanHQ's SaaS-based DNS filtering and DNS security platform, which is powered by AI-based threat protection and web content controls has been updated to add a few features related to filtering policies.

A new customization capability has been added to the customers' global default policies, allowing policies to be customized at the customer level. Also, the ability to inherit the "allowed & blocked domains" has also been applied to the customer default policy.

A DNS filter uses the default policy to categorize websites into different groups based on their content or potential security risks.