TitanHQ announces new web protection and filtering capabilities

SaaS cybersecurity provider TitanHQ has released the latest versions of its DNS-based web filtering and security platform, WebTitan. \n\nThe latest version, WebTitan 5.03, features a suite of new capabilities including a top-level domain (TLD) control, default policy customization, and inheritance. WebTitan 5.03 will be gradually rolled out to TitanHQ\u2019s existing customers, the company said.\n\nTitanHQ has also revealed an update to its phishing security platform, SpamTitan, due to be released this year. \n\nWebTitan streamlines policy controls\n\nWebTitan, TitanHQ\u2019s SaaS-based DNS filtering and DNS security platform, which is powered by AI-based threat protection and web content controls has been updated to add a few features related to filtering policies.\n\nA new customization capability has been added to the customers\u2019 global default policies, allowing policies to be customized at the customer level. Also, the ability to inherit the \u201callowed & blocked domains\u201d has also been applied to the customer default policy.\u00a0\n\nA DNS filter uses the default policy to categorize websites into different groups based on their content or potential security risks.\n\nTitanHQ has also added support for allowing or blocking a top-level domain (TLD) on customer policies and global domains. \n\nNew SpamTitan to pad up MSP controls\n\nSpamTitan 9.01, due to be released later this year, will receive some much-needed managed service provider (MSP) features to round out the anti-phishing platform, according to the company. The planned features include \u201cquarantine\u201d, \u201cLink Lock\u201d inheritance, and a new mail view.\n\nThe upcoming version will include a \u201chistory\/quarantine for MSPs\u201d feature, allowing the MSP to act on customer emails at the MSP level. A new \u201clink lock\u201d inheritance has been enabled at the MSP level to eliminate the need to drill into individual domains to make changes.\n\n\u201cPattern filtering for MSPs\u201d and a \u201csimplified mail view\u201d have also been promised in the upcoming release to streamline analysis and provide a better user experience. TitanHQ will also add an \u201cother products\u201d option in the main console of the platform \u201cto allow MSPs to offer multiple TitanHQ solutions to their customer base effortlessly,\u201d the company said.