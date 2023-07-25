Lazarus group exploits Windows IIS servers to distribute malware

North Korean cybercrime group, Lazarus, has been found to be attacking Windows Internet Information Service (IIS) web servers and using them as distribution points for their malware, according to AhnLab security emergency response center (ASEC).

Windows IIS is Microsoft's web server solution that is used to host websites or application services.

The state-sponsored group uses the watering hole technique for initial access. "The group first hacks Korean websites and modifies the content provided from the site. When a system using a vulnerable version of INISAFE CrossWeb EX V6 visits this website via a web browser, the Lazarus malware (SCSKAppLink.dll) is installed from the distribution site through the INISAFECrossWebEXSvc.exe vulnerability," ASEC said.

While the vulnerability has already been patched, unpatched systems continue to be under attack.

"If a system has a vulnerable version of INISAFE CrossWeb EX V3 installed on it, it must be uninstalled and updated to the latest version," ASEC said.

Attacks against Windows IIS Web Servers

The cybersecurity firm had earlier reported on attacks against the Windows Web Servers in May. At the time, the attacker used poorly managed or vulnerable web servers as the initial access point. Researchers at ASEC also observed cases of RDP protocol being used for lateral movement after the internal reconnaissance process.