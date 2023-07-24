Threat actors actively exploiting critical flaw in NetScaler ADC devices

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reported last week that attackers are actively exploiting a critical remote code execution vulnerability patched earlier this month in NetScaler ADC (formerly Citrix ADC) and NetScaler Gateway (formerly Citrix Gateway). Researchers believe there are multiple similar vulnerabilities and that over 50% of appliances connected to the internet remain vulnerable.

“By inspecting Citrix's released software images, we know that patched ADC releases were packaged in July 2023,” researchers from security firm Bishop Fox said in a report. “If we search Shodan for that month in the Last-Modified HTTP response header, we can find devices that have been patched. Our analysis shows 53% (32k) of internet-exposed Citrix ADC appliances to be unpatched, and a smaller subset of 35% (21k) to be unpatched and exposing the vulnerable route.”

Multiple remote code execution vulnerabilities

On July 18, Citrix released patches for three vulnerabilities in NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway, including a critical one tracked as CVE-2023-3519 that has a CVSS severity score of 9.8 out of 10 and allows for unauthenticated remote code execution when the appliance is configured as a Gateway (VPN virtual server, ICA Proxy, CVPN, RDP Proxy) or an AAA virtual server.

Citrix acquired NetScaler in 2005 and later changed the name of the popular NetScaler application delivery controller (ADC) to Citrix ADC. Last year, the company decided to bring back the NetScaler brand so Citrix ADC became NetScaler ADC again.

After the patches were released, researchers from security firms Rapid7 and Assetnote independently analyzed them and uncovered the root cause of CVE-2023-3519. Both companies reported that exploitation required SAML to be enabled for exploitation because it stemmed from a memory corruption in the SAML parser.

This didn’t match the description provided by Citrix in the advisory, which made no mention of SAML. Researchers from security firm Bishop Fox then launched their own investigation and found a bug that more closely matched the claim in the Citrix advisory.