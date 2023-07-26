The rise of AIT scams: how fraudsters are undermining text passcodes

As if there weren't enough issues for CISOs and other senior security leaders to contend with, from intrusions to vulnerabilities to ransomware, another threat is lurking that is virtually invisible, can damage a company's reputation, break customer trust, and quietly siphon away revenue -- the artificial inflation of traffic (AIT) scam.

Also known as SMS traffic-pumping scams, AITs are a form of cybercrime in which cybercriminals identify targets with a non- or low-protected phone number input field that distributes one-time passcodes (OTPs), app download links, or other content via text messages. They're insidious and they're on the rise.

Here's how they work, according to Roger Albrecht, partner and co-leader of cybersecurity with global technology research and advisory firm ISG:

A cybercriminal develops a bot designed to create fake accounts on a web service or app.

The cybercriminal collaborates with a rogue party to intercept the artificially inflated traffic without delivering the messages to their intended recipients. A small mobile network operator (MNO) might be a collaborator as a rogue party.

The bot triggers the delivery of one-time passcode SMS messages to various mobile numbers.

The rogue party suppresses the delivery of the content.

The cybercriminal and the rogue party share the generated revenues and continue the cycle to further inflate revenues or manipulate conversion statistics, enhancing their illicit gains.

"What makes AIT scams challenging is that they can be hard to detect and prevent, as they often involve sophisticated techniques to mimic real user behavior," says Nigel Gibbons, director and senior advisor at security consulting firm NCC Group. "They also pose a significant financial threat to advertisers, content providers, and telecoms that may end up paying significantly for worthless traffic or engagement."

Why there is an increase in AIT fraud?

Many factors are contributing to an increase in AIT scams. The most basic driver is the potential for financial gain, Gibbons says. Whether it’s through inflated ad revenues, increased inter-carrier compensation, or higher fees for influencers, the potential rewards for successful AIT scams can be substantial.

And the escalating costs of application-to-person (A2P) SMS services have made the profit potential of AIT scams increasingly enticing to cybercriminals, Albrecht says. "Some cybercriminals even utilize the proceeds from AIT schemes to fund legitimate SMS traffic, leveraging the profitability of AIT to offset costs."