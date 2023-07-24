Vast majority of organizations are no longer vulnerable to MOVEit

The number of organizations vulnerable to data leaks because of security vulnerabilities in MOVEit Transfer software has dropped significantly with at least 77% of the initially affected organizations no longer susceptible, according to research by Bitsight.

Progress, the developer of MOVEit, published an advisory alerting of a critical vulnerability in its MOVEit Transfer product on May 31. Two more vulnerabilities CVE-2023-35036 and CVE-2023-35708 were identified on June 9th and June 15th, respectively. Three more vulnerabilities CVE-2023-36932, CVE-2023-36933, and CVE-2023-36934 were discovered on July 5th.

The vulnerabilities could allow an unauthenticated attacker to gain unauthorized access to MOVEit Transfer's database.

Bitsight researchers tracked the number of organizations that are no longer vulnerable from May 31 to July 12. While the number of vulnerable organizations has dropped, the cybersecurity firm found 23% of organizations are still vulnerable.

"On the other hand, at most 23 percent of the initially affected organizations are still vulnerable while higher rates of vulnerability exist among the later CVEs," Bitsight said, adding that 56% of organizations initially affected by the newest collection of CVEs remain vulnerable.

Organizations are remediating 21 times faster

Organizations are remediating the MOVEit vulnerabilities roughly 21 times faster than what's considered typical, according to Bitsight. The cybersecurity firm said the rapid remediation shows that organizations are taking the vulnerabilities seriously.