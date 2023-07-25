Has generative AI quietly ushered in a new era of shadow IT on steroids?

No matter where I travel around the world, everyone is talking about generative artificial intelligence (AI). Clearly, this is the top story in 2023 for the stock market, technology companies, security pros at the RSA Conference, and the tech industry.

It's almost impossible to keep up with the growing list of generative AI tools released and updated in 2023. Most of them have free versions accessible on the internet via a browser -- from well-known ChatGPT and Bard to hundreds of fun tools to play with to generative AI tools for developers and much more.

What I'm concerned about is not the variety, productivity gains or other numerous benefits of GenAI tools. Rather, it's whether these new tools now serve as a type of Trojan Horse for enterprises. Are end-users taking matters into their own hands by using these apps and ignoring policies and procedures on the acceptable use of non-approved apps in the process? I believe the answer for many organizations is yes.

Policies prohibiting use of generative AI likely don't even exist in some organizations, so end users may technically not even be breaking any rules. In others, enforcement of acceptable use, security, data, or privacy policies may be lax or nonexistent.

The real question is this: What are CIOs and CISOs doing about governance to manage this flood of generative AI apps coming at them as we speak? No doubt, all Executives want to be known as innovative and "enablers" of new technology that brings efficiency and other benefits.

As the Michigan CISO, I almost got fired for vetoing a WiFi project 20 years ago, so I learned this enabling lesson the hard way. In our current environment, very few leaders want to be known as being against generative AI, so how can we deal with this?