Code42 adds customizable insider risk alerts to Incyder

Data recovery and cybersecurity provider Code42 has added custom insider risk indicators (IRIs) to Incyder, its SaaS-based data protection software designed to allow security teams to detect and respond to information exposure and exfiltration from corporate computers, cloud-based systems, and email programs.

The new IRI capability is available immediately as part of Incyder at no extra cost to users, and aimed at enabling security teams to customize their insider risk alerts based on needs specific to their business and industry, allowing prioritization of sensitive events.

"While there is often heightened attention and numerous protections placed on highly-regulated data, it has been historically difficult for businesses to protect their intellectual property and strategic data from insider events," the company said in a news release. "With the new IRIs, Code42 Incydr data protection allows teams to prioritize and focus their efforts on their most important files."

IRI allows domain specific customization

As intellectual property and business-specific data differ across business sectors, Code42 Incydr's new IRI capability will enable security teams to define and customize alerts for specific and relevant file types. This can be done by adjusting the risk settings to add more weight to certain file names, types, sources, and destinations.

"If insider risk management is important to an organization, then customization and tailoring to the environment is much better than not having that available," said Michael Sampson, an analyst at Osterman Research. "Minimizing false positives and false negatives in such environments is critical to not overwhelming analysts."

A manufacturing company, for instance, can heavily weight their CAD drawings, just as technology companies can prioritize data being moved from high-value sources, such as Git repositories, according to Code42.