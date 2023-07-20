New peer-to-peer worm infects Redis instances through Lua vulnerability

Researchers have discovered a new worm that infects servers running the Redis in-memory storage system by exploiting a known vulnerability in its Lua subcomponent. Dubbed P2PInfect, the worm is written in Rust and uses a custom peer-to-peer (P2P) communications protocol and network.

“Unit 42 believes this P2PInfect campaign is the first stage of a potentially more capable attack that leverages this robust P2P command and control (C2) network,” researchers from Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 research team said in a new report. “There are instances of the word ‘miner’ within the malicious toolkit of P2PInfect. However, researchers did not find any definitive evidence that cryptomining operations ever occurred.”

A Lua sandbox escape

Lua is a cross-platform programming language and scripting engine that’s commonly embedded as a sandboxed library in applications to enable scripting support. This is also the case for Redis, which allows its users to upload and execute Lua scripts on the server for extended functionality.

While Redis instances have been infected by malicious actors and botnets before, this was mainly achieved by exploiting vulnerabilities or misconfigurations in Redis itself. Meanwhile, the P2PInfect worm also exploits a critical Lua sandbox exploit vulnerability tracked as CVE-2022-0543 that specifically affects the Redis packages on Debian Linux.

According to the Unit 42 researchers, more than 307,000 Redis instances are currently accessible from the internet, but only a small subset of around 900 are vulnerable to this flaw. However, the worm will attempt to probe and infect all public instances.

“Exploiting CVE-2022-0543 makes P2PInfect effective in cloud container environments,” the researchers said. “Containers have a reduced set of functionalities. For example, they do not have ‘cron’ services. Many of the most active worms exploiting Redis use a technique to achieve remote code execution (RCE) using cron services. This technique does not work in containers. P2PInfect incorporates the exploit for CVE-2022-0543 with the intention of covering as many vulnerable scenarios as possible, including cloud container environments.”