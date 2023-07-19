Dependencies in LLM packages open apps to vulnerabilities: Report

As applications increasingly include prepackaged software components that take advantage of generative AI capabilities based on large language models (LLMs), the danger of vulnerabilities making it into production looms greater than ever, according to research by cybersecurity company Endor Labs.

A new report dubbed "State of Dependency Management 2023" notes that even though application developers use only a fraction of these packages -- components such as libraries and modules designed for easy use and installation into software programs -- they have numerous dependencies and may make risky API calls.

"LLMs are a great support for many day-to-day programming tasks. However, it is important for developers to verify the output provided by LLMs before including it in production code," said Henrik Plate, security researcher at Endor Labs and the author of the report.

For the research, Endor Labs used the Census II data set from the Linux Foundation and Harvard, the company’s in-house API categories and vulnerability database, open source Github repositories, and packages published in the npm and PyPI package repositories.

Onslaught of LLM/AI enabled packages

While tracking newly published packages uploaded to the npm and PyPI repositories that made calls to the OpenAI API, Endor Labs found, since the launch of ChatGPT's API in January 2023, more than 636 new PyPI and npm packages created to use the API. Additionally, 276 already existing packages added support for ChatGPT API.

The research also noted that this is just a subset of the total number of ChatGPT-enabled packages, as the number of private projects experimenting with LLMs is even bigger.