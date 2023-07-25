Top cybersecurity tools aimed at protecting executives

With access to sensitive commercial information, executives face professional and personal cybersecurity risks that transcend those of most other employees. Executives can face targeted fraud and financial attacks on them and their families, blackmail attempts, and identity compromise. Attackers can also impersonate executives to enable phishing, deepfakes, and social engineering-led attacks.

Compromised executives' devices can potentially lead to significant damage to their organizations in terms of financial and reputational loss, fines and other penalties, and even change in market value. Given their privileged position, executives require a stronger level of cyber protection.

Understanding the need for executive cyber protection

A recent Ponemon report, sponsored by BlackCloak, revealed that 42% of respondents indicated that key executives and family members have already experienced at least one cyberattack. While it's likely that cybercriminals will target executives and the digital assets they have access to, organizations are not responding with suitable strategies, budgets, and staff, the report found.

Just over half (58%) of respondents reported that the prevention of threats against executives and their digital assets is not covered in their cyber, IT and physical security strategies and budget. The lack of attention is demonstrated with only 38% of respondents reporting a dedicated team to prevent or respond to cyber or privacy attacks against executives and their families.

The best practice to do this well would be to protect the executive as well as their family, inner circle, and associates with a broad range of measures, Agency's Executive Digital Protection report noted. The solutions need to balance breadth, value, privacy, and specialization, it said.

These are some of the solutions available to address this risk. They are designed around the specific cyber risks that executives face across personal and professional realms.