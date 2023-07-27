Why whistleblowers in cybersecurity are important and need support

In August 2022, Twitter’s former head of security, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, filed an 84-page whistleblower complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in which he claimed the company misled the public on issues like bots and spam, had low security standards, and withheld critical information about breaches from its board, allegations which Twitter denied. As a person who built their life by exposing flaws in software, Mudge claimed he was “ethically bound” to go public, because he felt Twitter neglected to correct these flaws, according to an interview with The Washington Post.

Blowing the whistle was not a decision he made lightly, and many experts who come forward on cybersecurity issues face similar dilemmas. Most of them initially try to voice their concerns internally, only turning to external avenues if they feel they are not heard.

Once a person decides to flag wrongdoings, they are aware they might face severe consequences. The current mechanisms for lawful disclosure “are difficult, [and] they come with a lot of repercussions,” Zatko tells CSO. It is why he believes some of the aspects surrounding whistleblowing “need to be readdressed.”

Employees who come forward have fears, the main ones being “fear of retaliation and fear of futility -- that speaking up won’t make a difference,” says Dana Gold, senior counsel at Government Accountability Project and director of its Democracy Protection Initiative. Workers in the tech and cybersecurity spaces need to be better shielded against retaliation, she says. “Strong whistleblower protection laws and pathways for disclosures are critical to the point of being non-negotiable to responsible private and public governance. We need whistleblowers to be able to come forward -- they are not only the best defense against critical threats, but they may sometimes be the only defense we have.”

How governments can support whistleblowers

Legislation around the protection of whistleblowers has somewhat improved around the world in the past decades, but changes still need to be made to make it easier for techies to report issues without fearing consequences. “At least in the United States, there needs to be better protections dedicated to tech workers,” Gold says. “Congress has been so slow and unable to regulate the tech sector. Despite multiple oversight hearings to address problems in the tech industry, tech workers remain vulnerable without stand-alone whistleblower protections.”

With cybersecurity becoming increasingly embedded into our lives, encouraging whistleblowers who flag tech-related issues is “vital to national security,” as Gold puts it. Nations must do two things, she says. Firstly, they have to make sure that infosec employees working in the public sector are taken seriously when they want to report wrongdoings. This means having multiple pathways for them and creating an environment where they feel safe to come forward.