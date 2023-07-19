Chainguard adds automated SBOMs, vulnerability scanning to Enforce

Software supply chain security provider Chainguard is adding a suite of new capabilities to its native Kubernetes security and compliance platform Enforce.

The new capabilities include automatic generation and ingestion of software bills of materials (SBOMs) for container images, vulnerability scans, report generation, and a central console.

Enforce was launched last year for securing deployment of container images by helping developers defining and enacting policies for them.

Automated SBOM ingestion

With the new SBOM features in Enforce, the platform will automatically ingest SBOMs attached to container images and will convert the SBOM's JSON structure into structured data that can be queried with a database.

Such automation is vital if organizations are to make use of SBOMs, said Katie Norton, an analyst with IDC.

"For SBOMs to be an effective mechanism for aiding in the security of the software supply chain at scale, they must be operationalized and integrated into daily operations, existing tools, and security ecosystems," said Norton. "In the event of a security incident or vulnerability, organizations need the ability to query all their software’s SBOMs instantly."