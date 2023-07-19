Initial access broker posts targeting banks increase on dark web

The banking sector is increasingly being targeted by initial access brokers on the dark web, according to research by Searchlight Cyber.

The dark web intelligence company has also found evidence of insiders sharing information on their organization or being recruited by cybercriminals on the dark web, and of threat actors undertaking infrastructure reconnaissance to target financial service supply chains.

But these threats, hidden in plain sight on the dark web, also present banks with a great opportunity, the company said in a new study.

"With dark web intelligence that alerts them to potential malicious activity while criminals are still in the 'pre-attack' stage of their operations; security teams can adjust and improve their defenses based on what might happen in the future, not just respond to things that have happened in the past," it said.

The research is based on an investigation by Searchlight Cyber analysts using dark web data gathered from 2020 to date.

Initial access brokers target banks

The vast majority of activity observed against the banking sector on the dark web consisted of posts from initial access brokers, offering to sell access to banking systems to third party threat actors. The researchers found a variety of different types of access advertised on dark web hacking forums such as Exploit, XSS, and BreachForums.