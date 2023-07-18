House-passed US 2024 defense bill contains $13.5 billion for cyberspace activities

After much high-stakes political drama last week, the GOP-controlled US House of Representatives finally passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which details the Pentagon’s $874.2 billion budget for FY 2024. As has been the case for the past ten years, the NDAA is filled with many military-related cybersecurity provisions.

The Department of Defense said the NDAA budget features "$13.5 billion for cyberspace activities to defend and disrupt the efforts of advanced and persistent cyber adversaries, accelerate the transition to zero trust cybersecurity architecture, and increase defense of US critical infrastructure and defense industrial base partners against malicious cyberattacks.”

Cybersecurity is embedded in dozens of the NDAA sections, and cybersecurity-specific or US Cyber Command funding line items appear 75 times in the budget presented in the bill. But several of the following provisions are worth highlighting.

Section 1504 gives the Commander of Cyber Command the authority to integrate into the packages of tools distributed to the combatant commands tools to analyze information from locations on the dark web. Under the program established or augmented under this section, CyberCom’s chief may “develop a comprehensive and tailored approach to the use of open-source intelligence tools for the analysis and distribution of information collected from the locations on the Internet” and “develop and validate technical requirements relating to such collection, analysis, and distribution including with respect to data fidelity and data provenance.”

Just why this authority is needed is unclear. CSO contacted CyberCom and the Department of Defense for more background on this provision but received no response.

Military cybersecurity cooperation with Taiwan

Sec. 1505 of the NDAA directs the Secretary of Defense to seek to cooperate with the Ministry of Defense of Taiwan on defensive military cybersecurity activities. Acting through the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, in concurrence with the Secretary of State and in coordination with the Commander of the United States Cyber Command and the Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, the Secretary of Defense may carry out efforts to identify cooperative activities to defend military networks, infrastructure, and systems, counter malicious cyber activity that has compromised such networks, infrastructure, and systems, leverage United States commercial and military cybersecurity technology and services to harden and defend such networks, infrastructure, and systems; and conduct combined cybersecurity training activities and exercises.