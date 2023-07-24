Why API attacks are increasing and how to avoid them

Australian energy company Jemena has been using APIs, in some form, for about a decade. Its use of APIs \u2014 application programming interfaces \u2014 has jumped recently and is expected to increase fivefold over the next couple of years. "We're quite early in our journey," says David Gordon, the company's cybersecurity architecture lead. "Now everything is API first, versus maybe an afterthought."\n\nJemena is using APIs to share information with business partners and in customer-facing applications, Gordon says. "Even market operators and regulators are moving toward APIs. There's been a clear acceleration in the last year \u2014 the API-ification of everything."\n\nGordon sees this as creating new security concerns for the company. The thing about APIs is that they're designed to provide efficient access to data. If an attacker is able to compromise an API, they could potentially exfiltrate massive amounts of data in a very short time.\n\nThe traditional approaches to web application security, which focus on preventing access by bots, don't apply to API security since, by definition, all API requests are machine-to-machine. "We don't have so much of a bot problem as a potential data leakage problem. That's what we're most worried about \u2014 unfettered access to data,\u201d says Gordon. \u201cBeing an energy company, we hold a lot of personal information."\n\nJemena is a 3,200-employee company that delivers electricity to more than 350,000 homes and businesses and delivers gas to more than 1.5 million customers. In addition to the usual personally identifiable information, there is also medically sensitive data, such as which customers have life support equipment or other special requirements. Some types of data are under regulatory constraints not to be sent overseas, or that can only be shared with certain known parties. "It gets tricky very fast," says Gordon.\n\nThere are limits to the effectiveness of a WAF\n\nThe company's web applications are protected by a web application firewall (WAF), but there are limits to what a WAF can do. "The profile of an API is different from what a WAF traditionally protects against," Gordon says. "You do expect a high volume of requests, and a WAF doesn't protect against business logic attacks." Instead, what Jemena needed was a security tool that looks at the specifics of each API request, and the behavior of the machine that sent it, and can tell a good bot from a bad bot. "There are a lot older bot-blocking companies, but not a lot of native API security solutions," Gordon says. Things could be changing. "We feel that the market is going to evolve a lot over the next year."\n\nLate last year, Jemena started looking for a solution that integrated with the security systems that the company already had in place and settled on Salt Security. The system takes a behavioral approach to API security. "You have to understand the shape of your data, and if the requests are coming in following the shape you expect," Gordon says.\n\nThe new tool was able to learn the patterns of the company's API traffic, figure out what a standard request looks like, then look for deviations from that pattern. It sits behind the web application firewall but also connects to the company's security information and event management system, which is Splunk. "We didn't want to have another pane of glass to look at," he says. Salt does have its own dashboards, he adds. "But we don't spend a lot of time in Salt itself \u2014 we spend time in Splunk looking at what's generated."\n\nOne potential downside to the anomaly-detection approach to API security is that Web applications change frequently and so does the corresponding API traffic. Jemena hasn't had the systems in place long enough to tell whether that's going to be a problem, says Gordon. "We're going to monitor things very closely as we grow our API volumes."\n\nJemena isn't the only company worrying about API security -- and for good reason. APIs greatly expand the number of ways attackers can get at sensitive data and systems. They are particularly hard to secure. Fortunately, new technologies, including AI, are starting to help enterprises get a handle on this threat.\n\nRecent API breaches underscore API risk\n\nAccording to a May 2023 report by API security company FireTail, more than half a billion records have already been exposed via vulnerable APIs, and 2023 is on track to be a record-high year for API breaches. These are some of the most prominent events from this year:\n\nThat's just some of the vulnerabilities disclosed so far this year, and there's no knowing how many vulnerabilities weren't disclosed by companies. But we can guess. Enterprise Strategy Group surveyed nearly 400 organizations and found that 92% experienced at least one security incident related to insecure APIs in the past 12 months.\n\nWhy API security incidents are becoming more common\n\nFirst, exposing APIs to network requests significantly increases the attack surface, says Johannes Ullrich, dean of research at the SANS Technology Institute. "An attack no longer needs access to the local system but can attack the API remotely," he says.\n\nEven worse, APIs are designed to be easy to find and use, Ullrich says. They're "self-documenting" and are typically based on common standards. That makes them convenient for developers, but also prime targets for hackers. Since APIs are designed to help applications talk to one another, they often have access to core company data, such as financial information or transaction records. It's not only the data itself that's at risk. The API documentation can also give outsider insights into business logic, says Ullrich. "This insight may make finding weaknesses in the business process easier."\n\nThen there's the quantity issue. Companies deploying cloud-based applications no longer deploy a single monolithic application with a single access point in and out. Instead, they're built up of small components -- dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of them \u2014 that all communicate with each other via APIs. According to Salt Security's March State of API Security Report, 59% of organizations manage more than 100 APIs \u2014 9% have over 1,000 \u2014 and 27% have more than doubled their API count compared to last year. Sixteen percent of those APIs are now processing more than 500 million requests a month, up from 11% six months ago. Each of those API connections is a potential access point for a threat actor and needs to be secured, authenticated, and access controlled.\n\n"Various standards are available, but they can be complex to implement," says Ullrich. Take, for example, the OAuth authentication and authorization protocol, an open standard supported by Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and other major players for social authentication.\n\nThis spring, researchers at Salt Security found that it was easy to make mistakes implementing this protocol. The travel site Booking.com, for example, allowed unauthorized people to use Facebook logins to get into anyone's Booking.com account. In addition, according to Salt Security's March API security report, 78% of API-related attacks came from attackers who maliciously achieved legitimate-seeming authentication.\n\nThen there's the serialization problem. That's when a file is broken up into smaller pieces so that it can be transmitted by the API. Each individual piece might be harmless on its own, but, when reconstructed back into a complete object, it might turn out to be a piece of malware. "This has led to deserialization vulnerabilities that allow attackers to execute arbitrary code," says Ullrich.\n\nFinally, the ease of deploying and updating APIs means that security teams aren't always as "in the loop" as they should be. According to the ESG survey, 75% of organizations update their APIs weekly or even more frequently. "In some cases, it may not even be known that an API exists," says Ullrich. This creates a new type of shadow IT \u2014 shadow APIs \u2014 which is not properly protected, monitored, and controlled.\n\nThat's a hard problem to address. "When we think of cloud-native development, developers don't have to go to IT to provision their compute resources," says ESG analyst Melinda Marks. "They build it themselves. A lot of times, they're under pressure to meet their delivery timelines. And then they update, update, update. People deploy even knowing there's a vulnerability because they think they can fix it before attackers can recognize it."\n\nThat exposes organizations to a lot of risk, Marks says. Those risks don't go away when an API is no longer used. According to the Salt survey, 54% of companies are highly concerned about outdated or "zombie" APIs. These are connections that are no longer used or managed but weren't properly decommissioned so attackers may still be able to exploit them.\n\nAPI security challenges\n\nThe size, complexity and fast-changing nature of the API ecosystem creates several major security challenges. The top concern, Marks says, is authentication. "That's such a basic thing for any type of connection," she says. "Make sure it's authenticated."\n\nAuthentication and authorization issues account for four of the OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks, which were updated this July (see below). According to the FireTail API Data Breach Tracker, each of the 12 public API breaches so far this year involved at least one authentication or authorization vulnerability.\n\nAs the Bookings.com problem with OAuth demonstrated, it's easy to get authentication wrong. According to the ESG survey, problems with API authentication were the biggest concern companies had about deploying APIs, with 88% of respondents saying that it was a significant or moderate concern.\n\nAnother issue is identifying the critical data and how it moves through the API ecosystem. Marks recommends that enterprises figure out where their most sensitive data is to prioritize API security based on which ones have access to that data. Unfortunately, companies typically do this manually, which is a slow and error-prone process. "You really need automation and tools and processes to make sure you can find the APIs and understand the relationships between the APIs and what they're connecting to," she says.\n\nThis lack of visibility is a major problem for companies for both internal APIs and third-party APIs. "You can't secure what you can't see," Marks says. "Getting all the information together to give them some kind of idea about what they need to address most urgently is a big problem."\n\nFinally, the security tools that companies do have often aren't working. According to the ESG survey, 74% of organizations say they have a robust API security program in place with multiple web application tools. API security tools are used by 59% of organizations, 57% have web application firewalls in place, 50% have API gateways, 48% use distributed denial of service mitigation, and 42% use bot management tools. "We ask about what solution they have in place for API security, and they're checking off that they use all of them and saying that they're effective," says Marks.\n\nDoes the number of breaches go down as enterprises deploy more security tools? No, says Marks. In fact, according to the survey, the presence of multiple API management tools is the biggest security challenge, just ahead of lack of visibility into API deployment, inaccurate inventories of third-party APIs, inconsistent use of API specifications, and lack of ability for developers to do security testing of their APIs prior to deployment.\n\n"With multiple tools, you get multiple alerts," says Marks. "They're built in different languages, and with multiple tools, it takes longer to deploy them, manage them, and train people on them."\n\nOWASP API Top Ten API Risks\n\nThe future of API security\n\nEnterprises are looking toward platform-based approaches to API security, says Marks, to reduce the complexity and management overhead of dealing with different systems. "It's all about efficiency, lowering costs, and breaking down silos," she says.\n\nAlert fatigue is also pushing companies towards consolidation, Marks says, as well as the cybersecurity skills gap. The industry is also looking toward artificial intelligence to improve API security, including the latest incarnation, generative AI. "It's good to think about applying this technology in ways that will help with productivity and simplifying manual and lower-level tasks," she says, but she warns against moving too fast with the technology.\n\nMany companies, for example, were slow to enable auto-remediation and let AI systems automatically fix issues for fear that they would break applications. "But now, with certain things, they are willing to hit auto-remediate because of the trust in the tools," Marks says. It will take time for the security tools to improve. Until they do, we can expect things to get worse before they get better.\n\nAccording to Akamai, 2022 saw a record-high volume of API attack traffic, 2.5 times that of the previous year, with daily volumes regularly exceeding the 100 million attack mark in the second half of the year. Attackers have an increasing number of tools at their disposal, says Boaz Gelbord, CSO at Akamai Technologies. That includes AI, he says. Alex Marks-Bluth, a senior lead security researcher at Akamai, says that 31% of all attack traffic is now via APIs. Previously, Akamai had reported that 83% of all web traffic was APIs. The new statistic is lower because it only focuses on attack traffic, and it\u2019s skewed down because of high-volume DDoS attacks which are not typically classified as APIs. In addition, Akamai is using a narrow definition of API traffic, Marks-Bluth adds. \n\nWhen it comes to going after APIs, attackers have an increasing number of tools at their disposal, says Akamai CSO Boaz Gelbord. That includes AI, he says. It's difficult to tell when an API attack is aided by AI -- it's more obvious when it comes to phishing or social engineering, he says. It's still early. "We're not seeing it today being used in large-scale, visible ways," he says, "but I don't think as a security community we should take too much comfort in that fact, because the wave is coming."\n\nIt's difficult to tell when an API attack is aided by AI. It's more obvious when it comes to phishing or social engineering. It's still early. "We're not seeing it today being used in large-scale, visible ways," Gelbord says, "but I don't think as a security community we should take too much comfort in that fact because the wave is coming."\n\nMeanwhile, Salt Security's March API security report showed that the number of unique attackers targeting company API has skyrocketed. The company tracked 123 attackers at the start of 2022. The number rose to 497 by June. Then, in December, there were 4,842 unique attackers being tracked.\n\nSalt Security also conducts investigations and found that in 90% of cases the company had API security vulnerabilities, 50% of which were critical. As a result of these challenges, 59% of companies say that they have slowed the deployment of a new application because of API security concerns, and 48% say that API security is now a C-level discussion topic.