Enterprises aren’t betting big on API controls yet, says study

Fewer than a third of companies use API-specific controls as part of their cloud application security regime, according to a study by cloud security service provider Akamai.

For the study, Akamai partnered with SANS Institute to survey 231 respondents actively involved in the application security domain in global organizations,.

Survey participants mostly noted phishing and missing patches as the top API security concerns.

Significant lag in API security controls

Just under half (49.7%) of the respondents said that their organization has been using API security testing, with only 5.6% using it for more than 10 years. Even fewer (29%) of them use API discovery, with 3.9% using it for above 10 years.

"These findings indicate the necessity of defense in depth when it comes to API Security, which can be achieved by layering protections across the API estate," said Rupesh Chokshi, general manager of application security at Akamai.

While API security testing allows for the secure development of APIs, discovery tools help organizations keep running knowledge of the location of their APIs.