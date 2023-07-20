How municipalities are dealing with being low-hanging targets for hackers

On cybersecurity veteran Niel Harper's first day as virtual CISO at a municipal agency, he was thrown immediately into the reality in which cities and town administrations find themselves today -- under threat and scrambling to find the resources to fight back.

The new organization, which he asked not to be named for security reasons, came under a massive ransomware attack that encrypted the entire production environment in a matter of hours. The attackers compromised the network via a weak administrative password, encrypted all servers and storage systems, and reset the backup servers to factory settings. "The client had no response plan in place, so I had to build one on the fly," he says. "I used that experience to create a detailed incident response plan with roles and responsibilities, and then followed up with annual desktop attack simulations."

Harper, who's provided virtual CISO services to business, municipal, and global organizations, has a unique view of the threats facing city and municipal agencies around the world. He previously served as CISO for the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and as a director of capacity building at the Internet Society, focusing on cyber resilience, internet governance, privacy, and data protection -- all of which touched local governments in developing countries.

Local governments around the world face similar security challenges

Based on his perspective, local government agencies around the world share common problems that resulted in the ransomware breach at that municipal agency he'd just started working for. The poor hygiene that led to the easily exploitable administrative account, the lack of visibility into indicators of attack, the missing response plan -- all are due to lack of budget and skills.

"Local governments are spending only a small percent of their overall technology budget on cybersecurity. They already have smaller technology budgets than the private sector to begin with," says Harper, who's also a board member at ISACA and One In Tech. "Because of this, they don't have comprehensive controls or the human resources for the implementation of a robust cybersecurity program."

Local government networks have long been considered low-hanging cyber targets because of these issues. But the good news is that these agencies have new resources available to them from federal agencies like CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency), US DHS (Department of Homeland Security), and statewide intelligence sharing and analysis centers. This is due to the White House and other national governments making national cyber security a top priority for agencies and critical infrastructure, and through these programs, state and local agencies can take advantage of training, discounted or free products, intelligence sharing, and scanning services.