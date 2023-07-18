Only half of organizations “very prepared” to meet global data privacy laws

Only around half of businesses executives feel "very prepared" to meet data privacy regulatory requirements in the US, UK, and European Union (EU). That's according to the Womble Bond Dickinson 2023 Global Data Privacy Law Survey Report, which draws on responses from more than 200 UK/US executives. The survey found that only 34% of all respondents have conducted data mapping and understand data practices at their organization, suggesting that even those that feel sufficiently prepared to meet data privacy laws may not be as equipped as they think. Meanwhile, cybersecurity is the number one data privacy concern among those polled.

The findings come as 2023 shapes up to be a landmark year for data privacy on both sides of the Atlantic. In the US, four new state laws will soon or have come into effect. California is expanding its already robust requirements, and several other states have enacted or proposed privacy legislation of their own. Across the pond, the European Commission finalized its approval of the EU-US Data Privacy Framework as negotiations around other global agreements - such as those between the EU and a post-Brexit UK - continue.

UK businesses more prepared than US companies on data privacy

UK respondents feel more prepared than US counterparts in relation to meeting data privacy requirements. Of the UK-headquartered companies, 59% are very prepared for the Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the UK and EU, as well as the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA), while 49% of US-headquartered firms are very prepared to meet US state data privacy laws - down from 59% in last year's survey. Interestingly, executives from US-based companies feel better prepared to meet European data protection laws (44%) than those from UK-based organizations do about meeting US laws (40%). This is likely due to the more established GDPR in the UK and EU, as well as the DPA in the UK, compared to newer, still emerging US laws, the report states.

UK respondents are also more comfortable about the impact of privacy regulations on their ability to conduct cross-border business, with 40% stating that, while these regulations add extra costs, they are manageable. That's compared to 35% of US respondents.

Data privacy confidence could be misplaced, data mapping lacking

The survey suggests that those who feel they are very prepared to meet data privacy laws may not be as ready as they believe. While 70% say they have designated an internal project manager or owner and 58% conduct regular training of staff on data privacy and compliance, less than half of the overall respondent pool have taken the following steps: engaged outside legal counsel (42%), participated in a peer group to keep abreast of changes (40%), or developed a task force/oversight counsel to track privacy law changes (35%), the research found.

What's more, only 34% have conducted data mapping and understand data practices across the organization. "Data mapping - knowing what data you have and where it lives - is foundational for any effective data privacy and cybersecurity strategy," wrote Tara Cho, partner, chair of the Womble Bond Dickinson privacy and cybersecurity team, and report contributor. While many companies might implement external-facing actions, such as putting a cookie banner on their website or updating privacy policies, there is still a need to build out back-end requirements to truly operationalize the compliance requirements, Cho added.