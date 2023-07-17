Malicious actors are now creating custom generative AI tools similar to ChatGPT, but easier to use for nefarious purposes. Not only are they creating these custom modules, but they are also advertising them to fellow bad actors, according to a blog post by antiphishing company SlashNext.\u00a0\n\nSlashNext gained access to a tool known as WormGPT through a prominent online forum that\u2019s often associated with cybercrime.\n\n\u201cThis tool presents itself as a blackhat alternative to GPT models, designed specifically for malicious activities,\u201d SlashNext said. \n\nWormGPT is an AI module based on GPT-J, an open-source large language model developed in 2021. Its features include unlimited character support, chat memory retention, and code formatting capabilities.\n\nWormGPT used in business email compromise attacks\n\nCybercriminals use generative AI to automate the creation of compelling fake emails, personalized to the recipient, thus increasing the chances of success for the attack, according to SlashNext. \n\n\u201cWormGPT was allegedly trained on a diverse array of data sources, particularly concentrating on malware-related data,\u201d SlashNext said.\n\nThe developer of WormGPT described it as the \u201cbiggest enemy of the well-known ChatGPT\u201d that \u201clets you do all sorts of illegal stuff.\u201d\n\nChatGPT, the interactive chatbot developed by OpenAI, incorporates a number of safeguards designed to prevent it from encouraging or facilitating dangerous or illegal activities. This makes it less useful to cybercriminals, although with careful prompt design some of the safeguards can be overcome.\n\nSlashNext tested WormGPT by using it to generate an email intended to pressure an unsuspecting account manager into paying a fraudulent invoice.\n\n\u201cThe results were unsettling. WormGPT produced an email that was not only remarkably persuasive but also strategically cunning, showcasing its potential for sophisticated phishing and BEC attacks,\u201d SlashNext said. \n\nBenefits of using generative AI for BEC attacks\n\nThe use of generative AI democratizes the execution of sophisticated BEC attacks, according to SlashNext. This allows attackers with limited skills to use this technology, making it an accessible tool for a broader spectrum of cybercriminals.\n\nGenerative AI can also create emails without grammar errors, making them seem legitimate and reducing the likelihood of being flagged as suspicious.\n\nIn one of the advertisements observed by SlashNext on a forum, attackers recommended composing an email in one\u2019s native language, translating it, and then feeding it into an interface like ChatGPT to enhance its sophistication and formality.\n\n\u201cThis method introduces a stark implication: attackers, even those lacking fluency in a particular language, are now more capable than ever of fabricating persuasive emails for phishing or BEC attacks,\u201d SlashNext said. \n\nJailbreaks for sale\n\nAlong with development of dedicated generative AI tools for use in BEC attacks, SlashNext has also observed a cybercriminals offering \u201cjailbreaks\u201d for interfaces like ChatGPT. These specialized prompts enable users to disable the safeguards placed on mainstream generative AI tools by their developers. \n\nLast month, cybersecurity experts demonstrated the ability of ChatGPT and other large language models (LLMs) to generate polymorphic, or mutating, code to evade endpoint detection and response (EDR) systems.\n\nGoogle\u2019s generative AI tool, Bard, could be an easier target than ChatGPT for jailbreakers. Earlier this week CheckPoint researchers said that Bard\u2019s anti-abuse restrictors in the realm of cybersecurity are significantly lower than those of ChatGPT, making it easier to use Bard to generate malicious content.\n\nEarlier, Mackenzie Jackson, developer advocate at cybersecurity company GitGuardian, told CSOonline that the malware that ChatGPT can be tricked into producing is far from ground-breaking. However, Jackson said, as the models improve and consume more sample data, and as different products come onto the market, AI may end up creating malware that can only be detected by other, defensive, AI systems.