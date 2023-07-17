If you don’t already have a generative AI security policy, there’s no time to lose

The boom in business adoption of generative AI as a useful tool is raising concerns in the cybersecurity community that the introduction of the technology is outpacing the introduction of guidelines governing its use, especially given the well-documented security threats and data privacy risks it can introduce.\n\nAs business use cases skyrocket, the message for CISOs is clear: if you don\u2019t have a strong AI security policy specifically pertaining to generative AI you need to make one right away. While rules around the introduction and use of AI have typically been murky in enterprises, generative AI is a new beast \u2014 it\u2019s evolving quickly, it is enormously promising, and it comes with some very serious security implications.\n\nThe challenge for CISOs is to develop cybersecurity policies that not only embrace and support business adoption of this technology but effectively address risk without stifling innovation. Any who think they can put this off for a year or two to see how generative AI develops, hoping to retrofit a security policy appropriate for generative AI\u2019s pervasiveness later down the line, should carefully consider what happened with shadow IT. Businesses were slow off the mark from a security policy perspective to deal with personal technology when it began being used for corporate activities.\n\nHeed the lessons learned from shadow IT\n\nOver time, security teams have tried to reign in shadow IT with policies that mitigate the plethora of risks and challenges it has introduced, but many remain due to its scale. Figures from research firm Gartner revealed that 41% of employees acquired, modified, or created technology outside of IT\u2019s visibility in 2022, while 2023 shadow IT and project management survey from Capterra found that 57% of small and midsized businesses have had high-impact shadow IT efforts occurring outside the purview of their IT departments.\n\nAlthough generative AI is quite a different thing, it\u2019s taking off far quicker than shadow IT did. The lesson is that security-focused policies should be put in place in the early stages as new technology use grows and not after it reaches an unmanageable scale. Adding to the pressures are the potential security risks generative AI can insert into businesses if unmanaged, which are very much still being understood.\n\nSecurity-focused generative AI policies are needed now\n\nMost organizations have been experimenting with generative AI use in some way over the last few months, but now they really need to consider security policy implications, says NetSkope CISO Neil Thacker. \u201cThey\u2019re in that stage where they\u2019re looking to see the true value of the services, but very soon, they\u2019re going to have to start thinking about controlling it.\u201d\n\nA recent Salesforce survey of more than 500 senior IT leaders revealed that although the majority (67%) are prioritizing generative AI for their business within the next 18 months, almost all admit that extra measures must be taken to address security issues while successfully leveraging the technology.\n\nThe problem is that most organizations, regardless of size or industry, are experiencing the same challenge around how to control and manage the secure use of generative AI, Thacker says. \u201cWhere does generative AI sit within a policy set and policy framework? Is it about access control? Is it around the encryption of data? Is it around elements of threats like malware?\u201d\n\nThe sophistication of generative AI\u2019s evolving capabilities and its growing pervasiveness suggests it\u2019ll touch all those and more, but it\u2019s up to CISOs and security teams to get ahead of that, Thacker says. An effective generative AI security policy can be built upon the trusty security triad of people, process, and technology, but generative AI\u2019s uniqueness puts greater emphasis on a continual feedback loop relating to business-wide use cases, potential risks, and policy application, he adds.\n\nBusiness alignment is the CISO\u2019s biggest challenge and opportunity\n\nTherein lies the CISO\u2019s biggest generative AI security policy challenge and their biggest opportunity \u2014 business alignment. It\u2019s a challenge because most organizations will buy, not build, generative AI, and many may not even buy it directly but receive it via bundled integrations. This requires a significant investment of time to understand, as many generative AI businesses use cases as possible along with the expanding capabilities of generative AI itself, molding them into a policy. It\u2019s an opportunity because it means security controls can be baked into adoption from inception, in line with business needs and goals.\n\nThe ultimate aim is to create a top-down, business-appropriate security policy that can be understood and adopted across a company, almost autonomously. It can\u2019t be something that sits isolated within security and different business functions should be able to apply it for the secure use of generative AI without being handheld by security teams.\n\n\u201cIt comes down to classical risk management,\u201d says Jon France, CISO at (ISC)2. \u201cUnderstand what\u2019s important for the business and understand the risks of either developing or using this technology in relationship to what the business does.\u201d\n\nKnow your business\u2019 generative AI use cases\n\nGenerative AI use cases, and therefore security policy, will differ not only from one business to another but also potentially between departments (another reason why this needs to be well-understood). Organizations that work with particularly sensitive information, or in highly regulated industries, may be tempted to ban the use of AI altogether.\n\nSome companies have already done so: Samsung banned its use after an accidental disclosure of sensitive company information while using generative AI. However, this type of strict, blanket prohibition approach can be problematic, stifling safe, innovative use and creating the types of policy workaround risks that have been so prevalent with shadow IT. A more intricate, use-case risk management approach may be far more beneficial.\n\n\u201cA development team, for example, may be dealing with sensitive proprietary code that should not be uploaded to a generative AI service, while a marketing department could use such services to get the day-to-day work done in a relatively safe way,\u201d says Andy Syrewicze, a security evangelist at Hornetsecurity. Armed with this type of knowledge, CISOs can make more informed decisions regarding policy, balancing use cases with security readiness and risks.\n\nLearn all you can about generative AI\u2019s capabilities\n\nAs well as learning about different business use cases, CISOs also need to educate themselves about generative AI\u2019s capabilities, which are still evolving. \u201cThat\u2019s going to take some skills, and security practitioners are going to have to learn the basics of what generative AI is and what it isn\u2019t,\u201d France says.\n\nCISOs are already struggling to keep up with the pace of change in existing security capabilities, so getting on top of providing advanced expertise around generative AI will be challenging, says Jason Revill, head of Avanade\u2019s Global Cybersecurity Center of Excellence. \u201cThey\u2019re generally a few steps behind the curve, which I think is due to the skill shortage and the pace of regulation, but also that the pace of security has grown exponentially.\u201d CISOs are probably going to need to consider bringing in external, expert help early to get ahead of generative AI, rather than just letting projects roll on, he adds.\n\nData control is integral to generative AI security policies\n\n\u201cAt the very least, businesses should produce internal policies that dictate what type of information is allowed to be used with generative AI tools,\u201d Syrewicze says. The risks associated with sharing sensitive business information with advanced self-learning AI algorithms are well-documented, so appropriate guidelines and controls around what data can go into and be used (and how) by generative AI systems are certainly key. \u201cThere are intellectual property concerns about what you\u2019re putting into a model, and whether that will be used to train so that someone else can use it,\u201d says France.\n\nStrong policy around data encryption methods, anonymization, and other data security measures can work to prevent unauthorized access, usage, or transfer of data, which AI systems often handle in significant quantities, making the technology more secure and the data protected, says Brian Sathianathan, Iterate.ai co-founder and CTO.\n\nData classification, data loss prevention, and detection capabilities are emerging areas of insider risk management that become key to controlling generative AI usage, Revill says. \u201cHow do you mitigate or protect, test, and sandbox data? It shouldn't come as a surprise that test and development environments [for example] are often easily targeted, and data can be exported from them because they tend not to have as rigorous controls as production.\u201d\n\nGenerative AI-produced content must be checked for accuracy\n\nAlong with controls around what data goes into generative AI, security policies should also cover the content that generative AI produces. A chief concern here relates to \u201challucinations\u201d whereby large language models (LLMs) used by generative AI chatbots such as ChatGPT regurgitate inaccuracies that appear credible but are wrong. This becomes a significant risk if output data is over-relied upon for key decision-making without further analysis regarding its accuracy, particularly in relation to business-critical matters.\n\nFor example, if a company relies on an LLM to generate security reports and analysis and the LLM generates a report containing incorrect data that the company uses to make critical security decisions, there could be significant repercussions due to the reliance on inaccurate LLM-generated content. Any generative AI security policy worth its salt should include clear processes for manually reviewing the accuracy of generated content for rationalization, and never taking it for gospel, Thacker says.\n\nUnauthorized code execution should also be considered here, which occurs when an attacker exploits an LLM to execute malicious code, commands, or actions on the underlying system through natural language prompts.\n\nInclude generative AI-enhanced attacks within your security policy\n\nGenerative AI-enhanced attacks should also come into the purview of security policies, particularly with regard to how a business responds to them, says Carl Froggett, CIO of Deep Instinct and former head of global infrastructure defense and CISO at Citi. For example, how organizations approach impersonation and social engineering is going to need a rethink because generative AI can make fake content indistinct from reality, he adds. \u201cThis is more worrying for me from a CISO perspective \u2014 the use of generative AI against your company.\u201d\n\nFroggett cites a hypothetical scenario in which generative AI is used by malicious actors to create a realistic audio recording of himself, fit with his unique expressions and slang, that is used to trick an employee. This scenario makes traditional social engineering controls such as detecting spelling mistakes or malicious links in emails redundant, he says. Employees are going to believe they\u2019ve actually spoken to you, have heard your voice, and feel that it\u2019s genuine, Froggett adds. From both a technical and awareness standpoint, security policy needs to be updated in line with the enhanced social engineering threats that generative AI introduces.\n\nCommunication and training key to generative AI security policy success\n\nFor any security policy to be successful, it needs to be well-communicated and accessible. \u201cThis is a technology challenge, but it\u2019s also about how we communicate it,\u201d Thacker says. The communication of security policy is something that needs to be improved, as does stakeholder management, and CISOs must adapt how security policy is presented from a business perspective, particularly in relation to popular new technology innovations, he adds.\n\nThis also encompasses new policies for training staff on the novel business risks that generative AI exposes. \u201cTeach employees how to use generative AI responsibly, articulate some of the risks, but also let them know that the business is approaching this in a verified, responsible way that is going to enable them to be secure,\u201d Revill says.\n\nSupply chain management still important for generative AI control\n\nGenerative AI security policies should not omit supply chain and third-party management, applying the same level of due diligence to gauge outside generative AI usage, risk levels, and policies to assess whether they pose a threat to the organization. \u201cSupply chain risk hasn\u2019t gone away with generative AI \u2013 there are a number of third-party integrations to consider,\u201d Revill says.\n\nCloud service providers come into the equation too, adds Thacker. \u201cWe know that organizations have hundreds, if not thousands, of cloud services, and they are all third-party suppliers. So that same due diligence needs to be performed on most parties, and it\u2019s not just a sign-up when you first log in or use the service, it must be a constant review.\u201d\n\nExtensive supplier questionnaires detailing as much information as possible about any third-party\u2019s generative AI usage is the way to go for now, Thacker says. Good questions to include are: What data are you inputting? How is that protected? How are sessions limited? How do you ensure that data is not shared across other organizations and model training? Many companies may not be able to answer such questions right away, especially regarding their usage of generic services, but it\u2019s important to get these conversations happening as soon as possible to gain as much insight as possible, Thacker says.\n\nMake your generative AI security policy exciting\n\nA final thing to consider are the benefits of making generative AI security policy as exciting and interactive as possible, says Revill. \u201cI feel like this is such a big turning point that any organization that doesn\u2019t showcase to its employees that they are thinking of ways they can leverage generative AI to boost productivity and make their employees' lives easier, could find themselves in a sticky situation down the line.\u201d\n\nThe next generation of digital natives are going to be using the technology on their own devices anyway, so you might as well teach them to be responsible with it in their work lives so that you\u2019re protecting the business as a whole, he adds. \u201cWe want to be the security facilitator in business \u2013 to make businesses flow more securely, and not hold innovation back.\u201d