Want to make cybersecurity much stronger? Become a mentor

Those who have been around the world of cybersecurity for a while have long realized the importance of the chief information security officer's (CISO) role in leading teams charged with maintaining the security of corporate data and much, much more. But both freshly minted and veteran CISOs can sometimes feel they're stranded on a desert island for several reasons.

They may be new to the role and acclimating to the responsibility and, of course, the accountability they are now shouldering. Others may find themselves having to rapidly garner knowledge and perspective when a situation about which they lack familiarity lands on their plate. This is where mentors and mentorship can be invaluable. So, I set out to determine what that looks like today and how accessible CISOs are to one another.

There's been a sea change for CISOs

The thought process was driven by the conviction of Joe Sullivan in late 2022, which caused a sea change for CISOs as personal liability moved front and center. In a recent interview with CSO Online, Sullivan commented: "Our goal as a community should be for security leaders to become more empowered, more resourced, and more championed under the leadership of their companies." Deb Radcliff, the author of the CSO Online feature, shared that "Sullivan wants to use his case to rally security leaders to work together and with lawmakers to clarify reporting rules and liability and to finally draft a national data breach and reporting law." That would mean advocating for more support and nurturing CISOs at the board level while promoting transparency between security and leadership.

My search for insight began at RSA 2023 and continued onward over the following months. At RSA, I encountered Armis CISO Curtis Simpson, who noted that CISOs must use every engagement with a peer as an opportunity to learn and build confidence. He continued that community events provide excellent means to share and acquire knowledge.

Engagement and education can help support leadership

During a follow-up discussion in June, Simpson shared a vignette that spoke to the efficacy of those with a depth of experience being willing to share the information via conferences and such. "Three years prior in the height of the COVID pandemic, I presented at a virtual event. Recently an individual who had attended called upon me to assist them with a substantive question," Simpson said. "This drove home the point that there are ways of impacting the community which are not immediately measurable."

Calls like this are the reward for sharing. Simpson encouraged anyone who is stuck or needs a new perspective to reach out and engage with those with more experience and, above all, don't be afraid to ask questions.