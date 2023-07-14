Implementation plan turns US National Cybersecurity Strategy into concrete objectives

The White House released its implementation plan for President Biden’s National Cybersecurity Strategy, broadly breaking down how it plans to accomplish more than 65 tasks involving 18 agencies outlined by the sweeping plan announced in March. The National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan (NCSIP) is a roadmap to realize the strategy’s “bold affirmative mission” and ensures transparency and a continued path to coordination, the White House said.

“If the strategy represents the president’s vision for the future, then this implementation plan is the roadmap to get there,” Acting National Cyber Director (NCD) Kemba Walden told reporters. It is a “living document,” she said, parts of which have already been achieved, with the White House planning to update it next year and annually after that.

The White House said that the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) will coordinate activities under the plan, report to the President and Congress annually on the status of implementation, and partner with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to ensure funding proposals in the President’s Budget Request are aligned with NCSIP initiatives.

The NCSIP will “turn strategy into policy measurable objectives,” Mark Montgomery, senior director of the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation and senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), tells CSO.

“It’s pretty unusual to see as detailed of an implementation plan published for a national strategy. The administration and the ONCD [Office of the National Cybersecurity Director] should get credit for pushing through and publishing an implementation plan like this,” Michael Daniel, head of the Cyber Threat Alliance and former White House cyber official, tells CSO.

Five cybersecurity strategy pillars, with a new sixth element

Like the strategy itself, the NCSIP is structured according to five pillars: