Fake PoC with data-stealing malware discovered on GitHub

A fake repository has been discovered on GitHub that disguised itself as a proof of concept (PoC) repository demonstrating a vulnerability, but instead was a hidden data-stealing backdoor, according to research by Uptycs.

This backdoor particularly affected the cybersecurity research community as researchers rely on PoCs to understand potential vulnerabilities, Uptycs said.

"In this instance, the PoC is a wolf in sheep's clothing, harboring malicious intent under the guise of a harmless learning tool," Uptycs said. The backdoor is operating as a downloader. It silently dumps and executes a Linux bash script while disguising its operations as a kernel-level process.

The backdoor has broad data-stealing capabilities and can exfiltrate a wide array of data from the hostname and username to an exhaustive list of home directory contents. "An attacker can gain full access to a target system by adding their ssh key to the authorized_keys file," Uptycs said.

While the fake PoC was removed from GitHub, according to the researchers, it had been widely shared, gaining significant engagement before it was exposed. "For those who have executed it, the likelihood of data compromise is high," Uptycs said.

The fake PoC

The fake PoC claimed to address a critical vulnerability, the CVE-2023-35829. Researchers at Uptycs discovered several unusual activities that suggested that the PoC might be deceptive.