Cloud security startup Orca sues rival Wiz for patent infringement

Israeli cybersecurity startup Orca Security is suing local cloud security rival Wiz for patent infringement, alleging that its success and growth is built on \u201cwholesale copying.\u201d Orca has accused Wiz of taking its \u201crevolutionary inventions\u201d and creating a \u201ccopycat cloud security platform,\u201d improperly trading off of Orca\u2019s creations, according to a lawsuit filed in the US District Court, District of Delaware. \u201cThis copying is replete throughout Wiz\u2019s business and has manifest in myriad ways,\u201d it added.\n\nOrca was founded in 2019 by Israeli-born cybersecurity technologist Avi Shua. In the four years since its founding, Orca has raised substantial investment funds and grown from fewer than a dozen to more than 400 employees today. In 2022, Orca was the recipient of Amazon Web Services Global Security Partner of the Year Award. Wiz was founded in January 2020, a year after Orca, by Assaf Rappaport, Ami Luttwak, YinonCostica, and Roy Reznikthat, a team that previously led the Cloud Security Group at Microsoft. In 2023, Wiz was valued at $10 billion after raising $300 million in its latest private funding round earlier this year.\n\nWiz birthed as a \u201ccounterfeit copy\u201d of Orca\u2019s ideas\n\nWiz was founded to \u201cbuild a platform that lets teams scan their environments across compute types and cloud services for vulnerabilities and configuration, network, and identity issues without agents,\u201d i.e., to do \u201cexactly what Orca had already been doing for over a year,\u201d read the lawsuit. Wiz was birthed from the very beginning as a counterfeit copy of Orca\u2019s ideas, it argued. \u201cIn its products and services, Wiz has embedded a number of revolutionary inventions developed and patented by Orca, passed those inventions off falsely as Wiz innovations, and forced Orca to compete against its own technological breakthroughs in the marketplace. Wiz\u2019s conduct in this regard is illegal, unjust, and in violation of the United States patent laws,\u201d Orca claimed in the filing.\n\nCopying not limited to technology, pervades \u201cWiz\u2019s business as a whole\u201d\n\nWiz\u2019s copying of Orca is not limited to its technology, but pervades Wiz\u2019s business as a whole, the lawsuit stated. \u201cIn its marketing, Wiz copies Orca\u2019s imagery, its message, and even the coffee it uses at trade shows,\u201d the complaint read. \u201cWiz\u2019s wholesale copying of Orca\u2019s technology has been observed by third-party industry analysts. For example, SOURCEFORGE\u2019s comparison of Orca and Wiz lists identical \u201cCloud Security Features\u201d for each platform,\u201d it said. Orca even accused Wiz of recruiting away Orca\u2019s former patent attorney to copy Orca\u2019s intellectual property and the figures from Orca\u2019s patents.\n\nOrca is seeking financial damages for the alleged \u201cintentional and deliberate\u201d patent infringements from which Wiz has generated profits, while also demanding that Wiz cease marketing and selling the products and services that it claims were copied. Commenting on the lawsuit, Wiz rebuffed the allegations as \u201cbaseless accusations,\u201d with a spokesperson arguing that Orca has tried to compete with Wiz on several fronts and failed. \u201cNow they are pursuing less innovative methods.\u201d\n\nOrca's lawsuit follows another recent case, which is still ongoing. In March 2022, security endpoint protection vendor Webroot filed a patent infringement complaint against competitor Trend Micro, accusing it of implementing patented technology in its security software and systems without authorization.