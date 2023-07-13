The security trends IT leaders must be aware of – and what’s needed to combat them

Security threats are becoming ever more sophisticated as cyber criminals expose vulnerabilities in the hybrid work environment and leverage generative AI tools.\n\nThat\u2019s why it\u2019s imperative that organizations understand how cyber attackers think and what techniques they are using to outflank enterprise security technology.\n\n\u00a0\u201cEnterprise IT leaders are often surprised when we explain how cyber criminals follow the market forces that shape their companies\u2019 business decisions,\u201d says Sean Duffy, VP Cybersecurity GTM at NTT. \u201cCyber criminals are no slouches when it comes to adding emergent tech like AI to their attack arsenals. Every organization is now within range.\u201d \n\nMeanwhile the ransomware ecosystem is changing too1. Attackers are forming smaller ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operations, as they aim to be harder to detect.\n\nThis gives security leaders more headaches as these smaller groups diversify tactics and make ransom negotiations even more challenging.\n\n\u201cAs adversaries combine new threat types with existing attack models, traditional perimeter-based security provisioning is being outflanked and outgunned,\u201d adds Duffy. \u201cSecOps teams must review, renew and reinforce their cyber security strategies, and the counteractive options open to them. Insights into future cyber security trends that help them better prepare for the challenges they\u2019ll face in 2023 will prove vital.\u201d\n\nForemost of these challenges \u2013 the normalization of remote working for many previously office-based staff \u2013 now demands that employers rethink the fundamentals of how their IT is structured and secured.\n\n\u201cThe trend toward remote working is still playing out,\u201d says Mike Pimlott, Global Vice-President MSS at NTT. \u201cHybrid working is now largely the new norm. Businesses have to manage a decentralized network model where at least 35 percent of the workforce could be working remotely at any time.\u201d\n\nThis has changed security models built on the premise that employees could be protected if they were within a secure perimeter, Pimlott adds.\n\nNext, you have an added complication that is a matter of growing concern for CISOs and other IT decision makers \u2013 malicious use of new generative AI tools.\n\n\u201cThere are many ways AI can be used \u2013 to write malware or add plausibility to phishing attacks, for instance,\u201d Pimlott says, \u201cor even help newbie cybercriminals acquire technical proficiency.\u201d\n\nThe growing burden of protecting organizations against cyber-attacks puts security professionals under intense, unremitting pressure. This strain and stress leaves businesses more vulnerable to attacks \u2013 a further reason why Security Operation Centers (SOCs) need extra support.\n\n\u201cPowered by automation and threat intelligence, services such as managed detection and response (MDR) enable companies to strengthen internal teams, extend their security stack, and attain what we call security at the speed of cloud to reduce the meantime to cyber-attack counteraction,\u201d says Duffy. \u201cWith NTT\u2019s MDR services, moreover, companies gain visibility across their entire IT environment so they can see and remediate each point of vulnerability.\u201d\n\nBased on flexible consumption models, the benefits of MDR also exemplify the advantages for IT leaders of transitioning to a single-vendor approach to their cyber security provisioning models.\n\n \u201cWe\u2019re seeing a move away from multiple layers of defense based on different vendor solutions, as organizations gain confidence in adopting a single-vendor strategy,\u201d Pimlott says.\n\nDuffy further argues that cyber management must become holistic and centralized.\n\n\u201cBusiness models have to couple with IT security models. Resilience and recovery should be as important as threat detection and mitigation. And then all employees, whether working on-premises or remotely, can be made to feel part of the extended enterprise IT security team.\u201d\n\nAnd as enterprise digital estates transform, go multicloud, and create new attack surfaces, it\u2019s imperative that cyber defenses scale commensurately. For this to succeed, IT teams are gaining tactical advantage through proven techniques \u2013 like digital forensics \u2013 augmented by support and guidance from cyber services providers.\n\nFind out more about NTT Managed Detection and Response.\n\n[1] Ransomware ecosystem becoming more diverse for 2023 (CSO)