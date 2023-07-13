Deutsche Bank customer data exposed in latest MOVEit exploit

Deutsche Bank AG has confirmed that a data breach on one of its service providers has exposed customer data. The bank identified the incident as a MOVEit Transfer data breach attack, according to a statement to Bleeping Computer.

"We have been notified of a security incident at one of our external service providers, which operates our account switching service in Germany," a Deutsche Bank spokesperson told Bleeping Computer.

MOVEit is a file transfer software by Progress Software.

The threat actors gained access to the data of thousands of bank customers whose requests to change accounts had been transferred to an external data provider called Majorel Germany, according to Bloomberg.

The account switching service provider, Majorel Germany, told local German media outlets that it had been the target of a cyberattack. "As part of a security gap in the MOVEit software, which affects many companies around the world, Majorel Germany has become the target of a hacker attack," Majorel told the media outlets.

The exposed data included customer names and account numbers. Deutsche Bank also warned that more than 100 companies in over 40 countries were potentially affected.