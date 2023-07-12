Evolving web applications raise security concerns, push budgets

Complex web applications have raised security concerns with only two percent of organizations confident with their current cybersecurity strategies and over three quarters pushing their security budgets in the last year, according to a study by critical infrastructure cybersecurity provider OPSWAT.\n\nThe study surveyed over 400 executive leaders, managers, and senior contributors from 69 countries to understand the state of web applications and cloud infrastructure. \n\n\u201cThe use of applications utilizing services has also increased with these infrastructure upgrades, elevating concerns around file-based malware,\u201d the report said.\n\nOrganizations have embraced public cloud hosting for their web applications, with almost all of them either already employing or planning to implement containerization.\n\nInfrastructure for web applications is evolving\n\nAt least 75% of organizations have upgraded their infrastructure in the past year. One of the significant observations of the study was that \u201chosting for applications that accept file uploads is shifting toward the cloud.\u201d\n\nNinety-seven percent of the respondents said their organizations use or plan to use containers with another 94% saying their web applications currently connect to other storage services too.\n\nIn public cloud hosting, Microsoft Azure was being used by 65% of the respondents, closely followed by AWS at 64%, and a modest suit by google cloud platform (GCP) at 33%.\n\nAmong the organizations using containers, Azure and AWS Kubernetes were the most popular choices (both at 55%), followed by docker (47%), RedHat OpenShift (26%), and VMWare Tanzu (23%).\n\nUnsecured file upload is a big concern\n\nThe rise of containers has inevitably led to the rise in applications using storage services, with 94% of respondents reporting their web applications connect file uploads to other services.\n\nSeventy-five percent of the organizations use part of these other storage services like cloud storage, with another 54% using enterprise on-premises storage, and 37% storage made through managed file transfers.\n\n\u201cFile-based malware can slip past other defenses, it\u2019s critical to catch and stop these attacks before they enter your networks and cause harm,\u201d said the study report.\n\nData breaches were found to be the number one (73%) concern from unsecured file upload, with reputational damage (67%), loss in business or revenue (58%), and denial of service\/infrastructure (54%) following close behind. \u201cSeventy-eight percent of respondents are concerned about malware attacks from file uploads\u201d, the report added.