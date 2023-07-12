Evolving web applications raise security concerns, push budgets

Complex web applications have raised security concerns with only two percent of organizations confident with their current cybersecurity strategies and over three quarters pushing their security budgets in the last year, according to a study by critical infrastructure cybersecurity provider OPSWAT.

The study surveyed over 400 executive leaders, managers, and senior contributors from 69 countries to understand the state of web applications and cloud infrastructure.

"The use of applications utilizing services has also increased with these infrastructure upgrades, elevating concerns around file-based malware," the report said.

Organizations have embraced public cloud hosting for their web applications, with almost all of them either already employing or planning to implement containerization.

Infrastructure for web applications is evolving

At least 75% of organizations have upgraded their infrastructure in the past year. One of the significant observations of the study was that "hosting for applications that accept file uploads is shifting toward the cloud."

Ninety-seven percent of the respondents said their organizations use or plan to use containers with another 94% saying their web applications currently connect to other storage services too.