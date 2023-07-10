Americas

HomeIndustryEU approves new European-US data-transfer agreement
by Jon Gold
Senior writer

EU approves new European-US data-transfer agreement

News
Jul 10, 20233 mins
Data PrivacyRegulation

Despite potential legal challenges in the future, the European Commission has agreed to implement the latest attempt at a data-sharing pact with the US.

The European Commission today finalized its approval of the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, in the latest step in a lengthy effort to harmonize the two sets of laws and allow for cross-border data transfer, but critics say that it is likely to face the same legal challenges that have caused previous agreements to founder.

The Commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the ratification of the framework should provide "legal certainty" to transatlantic businesses, and called the commitments "unprecedented."

"Today we take an important step to provide trust to citizens that their data is safe, to deepen our economic ties between the EU and the US, and at the same time to reaffirm our shared values," she said, in a statement. "It shows that by working together, we can address the most complex issues."

Chief among criticisms of previous US-EU data-transfer agreements is the role of the US intelligence community in mass surveillance, and one prominent critic said that the latest version does not materially limit American spy agencies' access to EU citizens' data.

"[The t]hird attempt of the European Commission to get a stable agreement on EU-US data transfers will likely be back at the [European] Court of Justice in a matter of months," said a statement from the European Center for Digital Rights. That group, which also refers to itself as "NOYB" (or "none of your business"), was founded in 2017 by Max Schrems, an Austrian lawyer who has been outspoken in his criticisms of US data protection rules and mass surveillance, and whose complaints were key to sinking the previous Safe Harbor and Privacy Shield programs.

Earlier attempts to reach a data-sharing accord with the US collapsed as a result of court cases in the ECJ, with a lack of truly independent oversight and opposition from the US Department of Justice to ending bulk surveillance.

The present deal was largely finalized in October 2022, and NOYB said at the time that those core issues were still not solved in that draft. The decision announced today is dubbed an "adequacy" decision, dealing as it does with Article 45(3) of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which states that personal information on EU citizens is allowed to flow freely to jurisdictions that ensure an "adequate" level of protection, according the Commission. US companies will have to agree to abide by rules similar to the GDPR, and EU citizens will have the right to seek legal redress if their personal data is misused.

The EU-US Data Privacy Framework streamlines the process for companies to transfer data from the EU to the US. In the absence of an agreement, companies use so-called standard contractual clauses to confirm that data transfers are done in accordance with the GDPR, but businesses have said that this process is laborious, requiring different contracts for data transfers to different companies, and that it is beyond the resources of small companies.

The new framework eliminates the need for companies to establish individual data-privacy contracts with every supplier as long as they sign a commitment agreement, certifying  that they adhere to the approved guidelines.

by Jon Gold
Senior writer

Jon Gold covers enterprise technology for Foundry brands, specializing in IoT and wireless networking for Network World. He can be reached at jon_gold@idg.com.

